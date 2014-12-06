Video: James Harden Nets 38, But Rockets Need Nick Johnson Game-Winner In OT

Yes, James Harden scored 38 points against the Timberwolves on Friday night. Yes, one of the Western Conference’s best teams was playing a Minney squad who just let the Sixers get their first win of the season. Still, Harden fouled out and the Rockets needed a Nick Johnson layup with 0.8 seconds remaining to clinch the 114-112 win in overtime.

Harden was incredibly efficient in the win, going 11-for-17 from the field (3-of-5 from deep) and getting to the line (13/14) for his 38. He added six assists and four rebounds.

But the Beard also committed eight turnovers, and he fouled out towards the end of regulation. Plus, the Timberwolves had seven players in double-figures, so they weren’t going quietly into the good night against a Rockets team still missing Patrick Beverley and Dwight Howard.

So it was on summer league standout Nick Johnson to save the day. With the score knotted at 112, the second-round pick out of Arizona received a pass with some space to drive on the baseline side against an overplaying Zach LaVine. Johnson muscled his way to the rim and banked in the game-winner.

No one was happier than Harden when Johnson got to the bench:

