Report: James Harden Will Return To The Clippers On A 2-Year Deal

James Harden is headed back to the Clippers, as the two sides reportedly agreed to a 2-year, $70 million that gives Harden big-time money in the immediate, but keeps the Clippers future cap sheet clean.

One of the greatest offensive players of his generation, Harden forced his way to Los Angeles last season after making clear he would not continue to play for the Philadelphia 76ers. He eventually rejoined the team, but got the trade he coveted in November. While he took on a smaller role in Los Angeles alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Harden was still able to conduct the orchestra at a high level, particularly during a 22-4 stretch during the middle of the season in which the Clippers looked like a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.

Harden averaged 16.6 points, 8.5 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game last season while connecting on 38.1 percent of his attempts from three. Now he’ll return to a Clippers team that faces a bit of uncertainty with Paul George opting to decline his player option and enter free agency, with Harden’s former team, the Sixers, the expected top challenger for George’s services. Getting Harden’s deal done before free agency opened allowed the Clippers to focus their efforts on George once the clock hit 6 p.m. ET.