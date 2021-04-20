Getty Image
James Harden Is Out Indefinitely After A Setback With His Hamstring Injury

Injury issues have ravaged the Brooklyn Nets this season, particularly since they acquired James Harden with the hopes of putting together a superstar trio of the former league MVP, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving. Harden is on the shelf right now with a hamstring issue, and in an update released on Tuesday, the team announced that his return is getting pushed back.

According to the Nets, Harden, who has not played since April 5, has suffered a setback while going through a rehab session that has caused him to undergo an MRI. As a result, Harden will be on ice indefinitely, during which time the team will continue to monitor his hamstring.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN added some context, reporting that Brooklyn (as has been their approach whenever a star has been injured this season) plans to take this slow and that Harden’s return may be close to when the NBA playoffs are slated to begin next month.

Head coach Steve Nash confirmed during his pregame press conference that the team is going to let Harden recover at his own pace, and if he does not suit up until after the start of the playoffs, the Nets are willing to be patient.

Harden has been magnificent since joining the Nets, averaging 25.4 points, 11 assists, and 8.7 rebounds per game.

