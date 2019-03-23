James Harden Dropped A Career-High 61 Points In A Win Over The Spurs

03.22.19 54 mins ago

Getty Image

If there were any lingering doubt about who the front-runner is for MVP this season, James Harden should’ve effectively erased any remaining reluctance on the part of the voters.

In Houston’s 111-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, Harden was spectacular, tying his career-high in scoring with 61 points, including nine three-pointers, to send San Antonio to just their second loss in their last 10 games.

Harden scored 27 points in the first quarter alone, outscoring the entire Spurs team, and went into the half with 37 points. By the final buzzer, he’d gone 19-of-34 from the field overall and added seven rebounds and three steals, while converting 14 of his 17 free-throw attempts.

