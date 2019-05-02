The Rockets Are Reportedly ‘Optimistic’ James Harden’s Eye Won’t Be An Issue Moving Forward

05.01.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

After a controversy-laden Game 1, the best-case scenario for the Warriors-Rockets series was the officials would get it together and find some consistency so as to avoid any further insinuation that they were tipping the scales in favor of the defending champs, who certainly don’t need anymore assistance in their quest to three-peat.

Instead, what we got in Game 2 was a freak eye injury to James Harden after Draymond Green raked him across the face as he was going for a block. Harden was forced to leave the game with a lacerated eyelid, and although he did eventually return to finish with 29 points, claimed that was mostly unable to see throughout the rest of the contest.

The question, of course, was what his status will be going forward, but those concerns were laid to rest on Wednesday when it was reported that he should be fine by Game 3 on Saturday back in Houston.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#James Harden#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENNBA Playoffs
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP