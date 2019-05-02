Getty Image

After a controversy-laden Game 1, the best-case scenario for the Warriors-Rockets series was the officials would get it together and find some consistency so as to avoid any further insinuation that they were tipping the scales in favor of the defending champs, who certainly don’t need anymore assistance in their quest to three-peat.

Instead, what we got in Game 2 was a freak eye injury to James Harden after Draymond Green raked him across the face as he was going for a block. Harden was forced to leave the game with a lacerated eyelid, and although he did eventually return to finish with 29 points, claimed that was mostly unable to see throughout the rest of the contest.

The question, of course, was what his status will be going forward, but those concerns were laid to rest on Wednesday when it was reported that he should be fine by Game 3 on Saturday back in Houston.