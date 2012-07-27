James Harden’s Face Gets Tattooed On Fan’s Arm

Although I’m not sure when this clearly devoted James Harden fan got the NBA’s Sixth Man tattooed onto his forearm, I’ve got a feeling that even Harden’s muzzled Finals performance wouldn’t have dimmed his pride. Sure, it’s easy to throw on one of those orange, foam beard that the Thunder gave out during the playoffs, but this person takes the adoration of Harden’s beard to the next, permanent level.

It’s a nice bit of gamesmanship, too, on his or her part. Now, the ball has subtly been placed in Harden’s court to never cut his beard because, you know, there is a person out there so down the Harden’s beard that he or she got it inked for life on one of the most visible places of the body.

H/t to Black Sports Online and Basketball Jones.

