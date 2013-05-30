Jared Sullinger Spent A Day Working At Taco Bell

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Boston Celtics
05.29.13 5 years ago

Today, all Doritos Locos Tacos at more than 160 participating restaurants in the New England area were only $1 with net proceeds going to One Fund Boston charity. Taco Bell Corporation also donated another $25K on top of that. Pretty cool. It was also awesome to see Jared Sullinger stopping by a local restaurant in Revere, MA to participate by serving up some tacos to the local residents.

For more info on the day-long support effort, hit up http://www.tacobell.com.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSJared SullingerStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP