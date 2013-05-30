Jared Sullinger Spent A Day Working At Taco Bell

Today, all Doritos Locos Tacos at more than 160 participating restaurants in the New England area were only $1 with net proceeds going to One Fund Boston charity. Taco Bell Corporation also donated another $25K on top of that. Pretty cool. It was also awesome to see Jared Sullinger stopping by a local restaurant in Revere, MA to participate by serving up some tacos to the local residents.

For more info on the day-long support effort, hit up http://www.tacobell.com.

