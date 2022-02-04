Jarred Vanderbilt Does It All For The Timberwolves Defense

Jarred Vanderbilt is a defensive chameleon. That label doesn’t arise solely by the conventional thought of him guarding a range of assignments, a la Ben Simmons, but more so by the notion he will undertake virtually any responsibility asked of him.

This season, Vanderbilt’s matchup catalog stretches from Stephen Curry to Giannis Antetokounmpo, so the Minnesota Timberwolves evidently value his versatility at the point of attack. During a December game against the Dallas Mavericks, he went from defending 7-foot center Kristaps Porzingis on one possession before taking 6’1 point guard Jalen Brunson on the next. But he’s not a one-hit wonder, and Minnesota’s coaching staff realizes it.

Excelling as a frenetic on-ball stopper, weak-side rim protector, perimeter helper, and custodian on the glass, intentional chaos is integral to his game. Vanderbilt is one of the league’s best defenders. Nobody channels their motor into tangible impact better than him. The shortlist of 2021-22 All-Defensive Team candidates should undoubtedly include him.

Under head coach Chris Finch, the Timberwolves employ an aggressive pick-and-roll coverage predicated on trapping or showing with the primary big man, most often Karl-Anthony Towns. That represents a shift from the traditional drop defense he overwhelmingly played previously in his career.

Vanderbilt’s functionality as a back-line roamer helps enable success via that scheme. Even if Towns, with his swirling limbs and domineering frame, can’t fluster ball-handlers, Vanderbilt looms large, ready to patch up any holes.

His off-ball talents span well beyond low man duties, though. He can play the nail to bother drivers, excels at denying or pilfering passes and blanketing cutters, and embraces battles against bigger opponents. Mindless decisions from the offense send up a flare for him to pounce. Execution must be crisp when he’s in the vicinity.

The haste with which he covers ground on rotations looks like he’s moving at warp speed while everyone else’s transmission is stuck in neutral. His lateral quickness belies his 6’9 stature, and augments his swift hands and turbo-charged playmaking.

Just note all the varying off-ball jobs on his resume. Many players can specialize in a few areas off the ball. Vanderbilt seems comfortable with nearly all of the prominent ones that routinely factor into possessions.

According to Cleaning The Glass, his 2.6 percent steal rate ranks in the 96th percentile among bigs, a season after his 2.3 percent steal rate placed him in the 97th percentile. Put simply, few front-court players generate takeaways like him.