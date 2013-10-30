Jason Collins & Liars in Ties

While doing research for another column here at Dime, I had a sudden thought out of the blue: “Hassigned with anyone?” This was Tuesday Morning on October 22, 2013. A quick online search proved that he hadn’t. (Eds. note: And still hasn’t.) I was angry but went back to work. I resolved to write a very cranky column about Collins not being on a roster. Then I hit Google. Apparently, I wasn’t the only one who had wondered why not a single NBA team had invited Collins to try out.

Then I read the excuses. I went from angry to apoplectic.

Full disclosure: I’m not gay â€“ not that you care â€“ though my heterosexual disclosure won’t prevent some morons from using derogatory slurs about me before, after, or during this article. So I have no personal stake in this. What I do have is a TREMENDOUS problem with people being picked on because they are gay or somehow different. As should you.

So let’s start with the notion that what’s really keeping Collins away from a job in the league is his play rather than anything else. Some have contended cold-blooded executives who want to win aren’t going out of their way to make room for a limited person on their bench. There is, of course, merit to that. I’m sure that’s what sources across the league are telling him. NBA executives can make an argument with a straight face that the Collins issue is about on-court performance rather than off-court matter. They can say they want every player they sign to be compete at the highest level.

But the facts suggest otherwise.

Juwan Howard just retired from the Heat’s active roster this year. For the past several seasons, I had an equal shot of getting into a Miami game as Howard did. As for value in practice, Howard is certainly worth more than both you and I combined. Literally, one of us would probably have to stand on the other’s shoulders. But that’s not the argument and, if it were, no one is going to doubt that Collins would come into practice like a professional, work hard and be a good teammate.

Howard couldn’t play meaningful minutes and wasn’t asked to. Yet he was still on the bench. Think he’s the exception? Herb Williams was on the Knicks bench for years without ever playing more than a minute at a time. Adam Morrison got two rings, TWO, with the Lakers. And let us all remember the glory that was Will Perdue. Honestly, comparing Collins to Perdue seems almost mean (to Collins), but it proves the point that a good character veteran with a big body and with the ability to play solid, low-post defense, is out there; there’s always room on the pine for them in the Association.

Until now.