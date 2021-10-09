Jason Kidd addressed a very important topic during his pregame media session, thanks to @tim_cato. Yes, he has seen his retro warm-up going viral: “I’m thinking in my spare time to start a bowling team. So whoever would like to wear that, we’ll get those in different colors.” https://t.co/llp65Yv1ho pic.twitter.com/lQvKw3qRN7 — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) October 8, 2021

“I’m thinking in my spare time to start a bowling team,” Kidd said Friday, clearly in on the joke.

Of course, it didn’t stop the Twitter account Korked Bats, who started the laughfest over the collar in the first place, from going all in, creating a hilarious thread in which Kidd’s collar engulfs him and then takes a tour of the galaxy on its own.

Kidd, as one of the NBA’s all-time top assisters, would probably be pretty great at bowling, but he admittedly has his work cut out for him this month putting his imprint on a Mavs team that has failed to put a great team around Luka Doncic since drafting him back in 2018.