Jason Richardson Has His Eye On Joining An NBA Front Office Some Day

Getty Image

It’s only been four years since Jason Richardson hung up his kicks following an illustrious NBA career that spanned 13 seasons and five different franchises, but the man best known for his dunking prowess and contributions to that infamous “We Believe” Golden State Warriors team remains terrified falling out of shape.

“That’s one of my worst fears, retiring and getting big,” Richardson said with a laugh. “So I probably took three weeks off (after retiring) and I was back in the gym working out and moving around.”

Richardson, 38, now spends his days finishing his sports business degree at the University of Colorado Denver and watching his son, Jason Richardson Jr., develop into a hooper in his own right. But basketball is never far from his mind, evidenced by his recent decision to try out for the BIG3. Richardson spoke with Dime from the Jr. NBA Global Championships — where his son plays for the Chauncey Billups-sponsored Billups Elite squad — about what it’s like watching Jason Jr. play, his dreams of working in an NBA front office, and why his Warriors teams were ahead of their time.