Jason Richardson Runs off the Bench to Play Defense

Being a rookie in the NBA is hard enough; the speed, the travel, the lifestyle, the general nuances of the game can make life difficult for anyone. For the Celtics Greg Steimsma, he not only has to deal with all of that, but he also has guys running off the bench swiping at him when he has the ball.
Nothing went right for the Orlando Magic‘s debacle in Boston last night, but at least this added a little levity. Realizing that his team only had four players on the floor, Jason Richardson jumped off the bench to get into defense for the Magic. Tommy and Mike are disgusted:
Where is security when you need them …
wow…I’m going to start it…is Dwight Howard just a better Kevin Love (really really good stats and a lot of losses)?…note I did say better…would there be more criticism of his team’s performance if he changed his name to Lebron?
Did they get away with it?
I think they did.
I’m surprised SVG didn’t hang himself when this happened.
why did they “get away with it”? this doesn’t seem illegal to me.