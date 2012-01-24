Jason Richardson Runs off the Bench to Play Defense

Being a rookie in the NBA is hard enough; the speed, the travel, the lifestyle, the general nuances of the game can make life difficult for anyone. For the Celtics Greg Steimsma, he not only has to deal with all of that, but he also has guys running off the bench swiping at him when he has the ball.

Nothing went right for the Orlando Magic‘s debacle in Boston last night, but at least this added a little levity. Realizing that his team only had four players on the floor, Jason Richardson jumped off the bench to get into defense for the Magic. Tommy and Mike are disgusted:

