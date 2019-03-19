Jason Terry Is Joining BIG3 And Plans To Break The 4-Point Record

Getty Image

This summer, Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league will kick off its third season, and it’ll feature more former NBA players than ever. In the last few weeks, they’ve announced numerous additions, like Joe Johnson, Gilbert Arenas, Al Jefferson, Ronnie Brewer, Carlos Arroyo, Brandon Rush, and others.

Now, we can add Jason Terry to the mix as well. The 19-year NBA vet has been broadcasting for TNT, NBA TV, and ESPN this season, but it appears he’s ready to lace them back up again and join some of his former NBA peers for some 3-on-3 half-court action.

The 41-year-old sharpshooting guard last played for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018, but his time way from the game hasn’t diminished his confidence one bit. In typical Jet Terry style, he’s already talking both championships and breaking the league’s four-point record.