JaVale McGee’s 5 Different Dunk Contest Kicks From PEAK

When you’re going up against Blake Griffin, you gotta do whatever it takes. For JaVale McGee, that means a different pair of kicks for every dunk he attempts tonight. Among the five pairs of PEAK shoes specially designed for McGee, without a doubt the coolest one is the Wolverine-inspired design. Check out all five pairs after the jump.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.