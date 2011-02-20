JaVale McGee’s 5 Different Dunk Contest Kicks From PEAK

When you’re going up against Blake Griffin, you gotta do whatever it takes. For JaVale McGee, that means a different pair of kicks for every dunk he attempts tonight. Among the five pairs of PEAK shoes specially designed for McGee, without a doubt the coolest one is the Wolverine-inspired design. Check out all five pairs after the jump.
the ones at the top n bottom are nice
Yessir bottom ones are nice
Aka “The Runner-Ups”
If they started the timer as he was lacing each pair up he probably wouldn’t have made it to the finals.
look at this shoe, and look at Blake’s Hyperdunk 2011, it’s over before it even starts
hmmmmm hear all this talk about peak and not 100% sure if they are a good shoe to get???
Sometimes you just have to have the name …..ncgee should of won!!!!!!
