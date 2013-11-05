Javonte Douglas Smooches The Sky With This Putback Slam

11.04.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Look at how high 6-7 wing Javonte Douglas gets above the rim. It seems like a trick of the camera, but with an added boost from the defender, Douglas appears to have gotten his head, shoulders and some of the upper chest all looking down on the iron.
.

Douglas’ sick putback dunk reminds us of the famous Tom Chambers slam over poor Mark Jackson. But we’re still not sure it’s superior to Air Nigeria‘s 360.

[HoopMixtape]

Which dunk is your favorite of the college basketball season so far?

