Javonte Douglas Smooches The Sky With This Putback Slam

Look at how high 6-7 wing Javonte Douglas gets above the rim. It seems like a trick of the camera, but with an added boost from the defender, Douglas appears to have gotten his head, shoulders and some of the upper chest all looking down on the iron.
.
Douglas’ sick putback dunk reminds us of the famous Tom Chambers slam over poor Mark Jackson. But we’re still not sure it’s superior to Air Nigeria‘s 360.
Which dunk is your favorite of the college basketball season so far?
Whaaaaaaat?! Cray!
The next-generation of leapers are on their way. The L will have to consider putting the hoop up another foot if this continues. CRAZY !!!!!
He got help from the guy below jumping up and therefore helping him a bit. But I want to know what his natural leap skillz are. Nevertheless impressive.