It has been a very eventful summer for the stars of the Boston Celtics. After winning the franchise’s first championship in 16 years, Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday joined USA Basketball in Las Vegas as part of the Paris Olympics squad. After Kawhi Leonard got dropped from the roster, another Celtic got added, but rather than bringing on Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, USA Basketball opted for two-way guard Derrick White to join the team.

That had Brown feeling frustrated, as he made clear on social media, claiming Nike was behind his exclusion from the roster. Then, once in Paris, controversy continued as Jayson Tatum found himself on the fringe of the roster, getting a pair of DNPs and playing mostly off the bench in spot duty. With so much wing talent on Team USA, Steve Kerr leaned on his veterans and it’s hard to argue with the results as they won a gold medal. Still, there was clearly some frustration with Tatum’s role, with Celtics fans and even some in the organization taking offense at Tatum’s role on Team USA coming off a title.

This week, Jaylen Brown was in Oakland for the launch of a nonprofit effort called the XChange, as he joined Bay area native Jason Kidd with a program that looks to bridge the racial wealth gap. As such, Brown sat down for various interviews, and while talking with NBC Sports, he got asked about Tatum’s playing time in Paris and was clearly not enthused about the question (video here).

“I don’t have any comments right now…” Brown said. “I’m focused on the Oakland XChange, and I’m excited about that. Jayson will be fine. Jayson Tatum will be fine. We will be fine. Tonight is about the Oakland XChange and the Oakland community, so I want to keep highlighting that.”

It’s always a delicate balance when you get these interviews because it is a rare opportunity in the summer to talk to guys and there are questions fans want answered that you’re trying to get, while also allowing them to talk about whatever venture it is they’re part of. Beyond that tightrope you’re already walking, Brown clearly doesn’t have great feelings towards USA Basketball at the moment after being left off the roster. As a result, this question does not land particularly well and Brown very quickly looks to move on to another topic.