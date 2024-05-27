Jaylen Brown has been arguably the best player on the Boston Celtics during the 2024 NBA playoffs. While Jayson Tatum has been great in his own right, Brown has been incredibly efficient against the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers, averaging 24.7 points per game on 54.5 percent shooting from the field and 35.3 percent shooting from three.

If there’s been a downside to all of this, it has meant that the discourse around Brown has gotten weird, because the Celtics are rolling through a bunch of super injured teams in the Eastern Conference and there’s not much else to talk about with them as a result. As such, on an episode of First Take this week, Stephen A. Smith read a text from someone that claimed Brown’s attitude isn’t very good, and as a result, he’s not especially “marketable.”

Here is the video Isiah Thomas was upset at Stephen A about. He read a text from a “NBA SOURCE” that says people don’t like Jaylen Brown because he has a big ego and that’s why he’s not marketable. pic.twitter.com/oBz8ouXjwc — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) May 26, 2024

The clip came across the desk of Isiah Thomas, who tweeted on Sunday morning that he’s close with Brown, finds this report ridiculous, and wants the source to be named.

I have been a friend, mentor and advisor to @FCHWPO since he was a student at UC Berkeley he is 100 percent marketable and before you slander his name @stephenasmith tell your source to put their name on it or don’t speak on it. Let it be known. — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) May 26, 2024

Eventually, Brown saw the clip and decided to respond, simply telling Smith that he wants to know who said this about him.

State your source https://t.co/7ay3dXr6YN — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 26, 2024

If you’d like to watch Brown play basketball, the Celtics will look to wrap up a sweep of the Pacers and earn a spot in the NBA Finals on Monday night.