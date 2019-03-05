Jaylen Brown Wants To Change The ‘Toxic’ Atmosphere Around The Celtics

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics lost their fifth game in six played since the All-Star break on Sunday in a 115-104 loss to the Rockets at home.

As has been the case after each of their recent losses, everyone, from players and coaches to media and fans, has been trying to figure out what exactly is causing the Celtics to fall short of expectations this season. Some have pointed out that the team simply doesn’t look like they’re together on the floor, while Brad Stevens has called out the team for taking shortcuts on the defensive end.

Danny Ainge has insisted Stevens is not to blame, but there have been plenty in the fan base that have questioned if he’s handling rotations and balancing egos on the team as well as he should this season. In any case, Boston appears headed for the fifth seed in the East — fourth, likely at best — and that presents a long road to the Finals that would almost assuredly force them to go through three of the top four teams in the conference.