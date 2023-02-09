Jaylen Brown Suffered A Facial Fracture In A Collision With Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics picked up a big win on Wednesday night at home against the Philadelphia 76ers despite being down their top two centers and Marcus Smart, but the excitement after the win was dampened by a fourth quarter injury suffered by Jaylen Brown.

The All-Star forward went for a rebound on the baseline at the same time as Jayson Tatum, with Tatum’s elbow hitting Brown in the cheek and sending him to the floor.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum collide towards the end of the half and JB heads to the locker room #PHIvsBOS pic.twitter.com/Kf1Yn0Z7pO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 9, 2023

Brown would leave the game immediately and go to the locker room, where X-rays apparently showed a facial fracture that will keep him out for some time, likely through the All-Star break, per Shams Charania.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown has suffered a facial fracture and will miss some time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Initial feeling is Brown could be sidelined through the All-Star break, with further specialist examination on Thursday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

The Celtics have four games remaining before the break, facing the Hornets, Grizzlies, Bucks, and Pistons prior to nine days off. Brown’s absence is obviously a blow, particularly given their injury report already being filled up with key players. If there’s any silver lining it’s that the timing of the injury allows him to take over two weeks off to heal and only miss four games. From a broader perspective, this adds yet another player to the growing list of injury replacements NBA commissioner Adam Silver will have to name, with Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson, and Stephen Curry all expected to need replacements due to injuries.