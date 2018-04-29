Another Celtics Player Suffered An Injury As Jaylen Brown Hurt His Hamstring

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Boston Celtics
04.28.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Saturday night’s Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks featured a lot of green and plenty of desperation, which is to be expected in a game with these stakes. It also saw Boston lose one of its most important payers at the end of the second quarter.

Jaylen Brown left Game 7 with what appeared to be a right hamstring injury. Brown limped off the court favoring his right leg and went straight to the locker room to get treatment. He appeared to tell trainers it was “just a cramp” at first, but he did not return in the first half.

The Celtics eventually announced that, indeed, Brown hurt his hamstring.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Boston Celtics
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsBOSTON CELTICSjaylen brownMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 4 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 5 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 5 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 6 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP