Getty Image

Saturday night’s Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks featured a lot of green and plenty of desperation, which is to be expected in a game with these stakes. It also saw Boston lose one of its most important payers at the end of the second quarter.

Jaylen Brown left Game 7 with what appeared to be a right hamstring injury. Brown limped off the court favoring his right leg and went straight to the locker room to get treatment. He appeared to tell trainers it was “just a cramp” at first, but he did not return in the first half.

Jaylen Brown says to athletic trainer what appears to be: "It's just a cramp," as he heads back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/oaAye98223 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 29, 2018

The Celtics eventually announced that, indeed, Brown hurt his hamstring.