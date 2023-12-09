jaylen brown
Jaylen Brown Was On The Receiving End Of A Horrific Ejection For Complaining About A Call

Jaylen Brown’s night came to a premature end on Friday in what was one of the more ridiculous examples of a referee taking their job a bit too seriously. Brown and the Boston Celtics played host to the New York Knicks on Friday night, and during the fourth quarter, Brown got called for a foul on Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley.

It wasn’t the worst foul call that we’ve ever seen, but the referee could have let this one go. Still, Brown felt the need to say something here, which led to him getting a technical foul. And then, things escalated even though Brown went to the bench. After he made his way over there, he looked like he said something that the amateur lip readers can figure out which rubbed the referee the wrong way. This got him his second technical, which sent him to the locker room with 7:19 left in the game.

Brian Scalabrine pointed out that the first technical foul appeared to come because Brown wanted the referee to make a similar call on the other end of the floor, which, if that gets you a technical foul, that is pretty insane. We’re sure that Brown will address this sometime soon and shine some light on what, exactly, happened here.

