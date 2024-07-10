Jayson Tatum And A’ja Wilson Are The ‘NBA 2K25’ Cover Athletes

With the NBA offseason officially underway, it’s the time of year where we start to get information about the upcoming NBA 2K launch. The latest edition, NBA 2K25, will release on September 6 on all consoles and, for the first time, PC, and on Wednesday we got our first look at the four different covers for the game.

The cover athletes for this year are Jayson Tatum and A’ja Wilson, with Vince Carter gracing the Hall of Fame Edition cover.

Tatum is on the Standard Edition and All-Star Edition covers, while Wilson is on the WNBA Edition (which is available in physical copies only through GameStop) and the All-Star Edition alongside Tatum. It’s the fourth year of the WNBA cover, with Wilson, the two-time league MVP and champion, joining the likes of Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker, and Sabrina Ionescu as WNBA athletes to grace the 2K cover. Tatum, meanwhile, gets his first cover coming off of his first championship.

The Standard Edition will cost $69.99 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC and $59.99 on Nintendo Switch. The WNBA Edition will be available only on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 in physical form as a GameStop exclusive. The All-Star Edition will be $99.99 on all consoles and PC, while the Hall of Fame Edition will only be offered through September 8 for $149.99. Pre-orders are open now for all Editions.