Getty Image

The Boston Celtics were the NBA’s hottest team for the first two months of the season before coming back to earth a bit once the calendar flipped to 2018. At present, Boston is 42-19, good for second in the East just a half game behind Toronto and fourth overall in the NBA.

When Gordon Hayward went down five minutes into the opener, most wrote off the Celtics as being a true contender in the East, but All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford have led the way and their young wings in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have stepped up in a major way to fill the hole left by Hayward.

Tatum, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has been a very pleasant surprise for Boston in that he’s a rarity among rookie shooters in that he’s come in and seemingly had no issues transitioning to the NBA three-point line. Tatum is averaging 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game with a 47.5/42.9/82.9 shooting split. While he’s no longer leading the league in three-point shooting, his 42.9 percentage from deep is more than good, especially considering his rookie status.

After competing in the Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game over All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, Tatum sat down with Dime courtesy of Tissot at the NBA Crossover installation. We talked about his early success, All-Star experience, how he’s seen teams change in their approach to facing the Celtics, vets he’s learned from and how his style and fashion sense has changed since entering the league.