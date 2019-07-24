Getty Image

After a tumultuous summer that saw them effectively swap Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier for Kemba Walker and tab Enes Kanter as the replacement for Al Horford and Aron Baynes, the Celtics enter the 2019-20 season with far lower expectations than a year ago.

Coming off a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in which they pushed a LeBron-led Cavs team to seven games without Irving and Gordon Hayward, the Celtics entered last season as the favorites to win the East. It made sense to slot them into the top spot, but it just never clicked for the whole squad. They limped to a fourth place finish, and eventually, were eliminated in the second round of the postseason despite the obvious collection of talent.

This season, they’re projected into the third or fourth spot in the conference and can embrace a bit of an underdog role once again, a role in which they thrived in 2016-17 and 2017-18. The Bucks and Sixers are deservedly the top dogs in the East and Boston has plenty of questions facing the roster. The biggest among them is how they’ll do defensively with Kanter subbed in for Horford and Baynes, who anchored a very good team on that end of the floor.

That is the short-term concern, but long-term the question is how they build going forward. Walker will hopefully be a better fit for this team than Kyrie, but he too has always been a high-usage point guard — albeit by necessity — in Charlotte and there will be some time needed for everyone to assume their role offensively. Next to Walker are Boston’s promising young wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, both coming off of inconsistent seasons that contributed to the Celtics’ underwhelming campaign.