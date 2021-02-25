The Boston Celtics entered this season hoping to build on an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in the Bubble, following the lead of their two young stars on the wing in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Those two earned All-Star nods this week, but the team success hasn’t matched up, as Boston has scuffled to a 15-17 start as the end of the first half of the season nears.

Most recently, the Celtics fell flat against the Hawks in Atlanta on Wednesday night, a third straight loss that dropped them to ninth in the East and into play-in position. On Thursday, Tatum spoke with Dime as part of his new Ruffles Chip Deal, and the two-time All-Star is remaining optimistic about this season, noting that he’s taking comfort in the fact that the conversations they’re having are productive and everyone on the team is on the same page of wanting to turn this season around in the second half.

You’re in a rough patch right now as a team and, I know you’ve been asked a million times, ‘How do you fix it?’ and if you had an answer, y’all would do it. But what are the conversations you guys are having about what you need to do to figure out what’s going on and the adjustments that y’all need to make to get back on track and get back to where you guys were at the end of last year?

The conversations are productive. You know we have … we’re in good spirits. We enjoy being around each other. We got good chemistry. We care. We want to fix the problem. So I think that’s a good sign. It’s not like guys don’t enjoy playing with each other or not gettin’ along, this and that and chemistry issues. We all want better and want to fix it. So, I think that’s the positive that I’m taking from it. That we care. The guys in the locker room, they care.

For yourself, something I talked with with Damian Lillard about before this season is once you get to the All-Star level, it’s all about being willing to be self-critical because that’s where you can really start to target weaknesses that that exist in in small parts your game and continue to grow. What are the things that you’ve learned over the last couple years about that process, and really learning to kind of pick your own game apart so that you can continue to find ways to get better?

Yeah, I think that’s the goal for each and every season. Obviously, you know, bein’ an All Star twice is a big deal at this age and something that I’m proud of, but it’s far from you know the end goal. It’s far from where I want to be. This is just, you know, something I’ve always dreamed of and something I always told myself that I was going to do. And I’m always setting goals for myself that I’m trying to achieve and check off the box. So I know that it can’t stop here. I can’t be satisfied here, that I still got a ways to go.

Are there things that you can point to that you’re particularly proud of being able to add to your game since you’ve come in as a rookie and that are part of that process that you’re going on?

I mean, I think I feel like I’ve gotten better in all aspects. I’ve gotten, with my body, I’ve gotten stronger. I think mentally I understand the game a lot better now than I did when I first got drafted. Play-making for others, being a two-way player. I think the list can continue going on and on.