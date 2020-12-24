It was a 13-game slate around the NBA on Wednesday night as the 2020-2021 season got underway in earnest, and there were plenty of fireworks around the league, as familiar foes faced off in what promises to be one of the most unique seasons of basketball we’ll ever witness.

The Celtics and Bucks were up first to get us started, and it was a contest that came all the way down to the wire and required last-second three-pointer by Jayson Tatum, followed by a missed free-throw from Giannis Antetokounmpo that would’ve sent the game into overtime.

Wow, just wow. Tonight's @JetBlue Play of the Game was unbelievable. @jaytatum0 you did that 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MbhOg6fbW6 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 24, 2020

Upon review of that three from Tatum, it looked like he may have inadvertently banked it off the glass, which of course doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. Still, Tatum had to own up to getting that helpful bounce from the basketball gods after the game, which he was more than happy to do, given the outcome.

Jayson Tatum if he tried to bank the shot: “(laughs) I ain’t try to. Once I let it go, I knew it was going to hit the glass. But I didn’t try to.” — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 24, 2020

It capped off a 30-point opening night for Tatum, but it was Jaylen Brown who led the Celtics with 33 points and had his mind on other things when it came to Tatum’s game-winner.

Jaylen Brown was thinking of all our fans when Tatum drilled that game-winner: “I know the all the Celtics fans were going crazy. We appreciate you guys. Keep sending your energy. Even though you’re not in the building, we still might feel it.” #BleedGreen — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 24, 2020

And as we all know, the only correct response to a shot like this comes courtesy of Paul Pierce, who jumped on Twitter to offer Tatum and the rest of us a helpful reminder of what matters in that situation.