Jayson Tatum Agreed To The Largest Contract Extension In NBA History

Jayson Tatum is a very, very, very rich man. On the heels of Tatum finally winning an NBA championship as a member of the Boston Celtics, the former No. 3 overall pick agreed to a contract extension with the team that will be the most lucrative in the history of the league, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Tatum is slated to make $315 million over the life of the deal, although it includes a player option on the final year.

BREAKING: Boston Celtics and star Jayson Tatum have reached an agreement on a five-year, $315M supermax extension with a player option that is the largest contract in NBA history, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/qVpr94JiAa — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2024

Tatum has established himself as the most malleable superstar in the NBA, as the face of the Celtics is able to get the job done on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. After previously making at least the conference finals in three of the past four years, Tatum and the Celtics were finally able to get over the hump during the 2023-24 campaign and win the 18th championship in franchise history thanks to a 5-game series win over the Dallas Mavericks. The team has made it a point to come to terms on extension with its core players in the last year — Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday have all signed new deals in that time — and now, Tatum is getting in on the fun.

On the year, Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 35.7 minutes per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from behind the three-point line. He finished in sixth place in MVP voting and earned both an All-Star and All-NBA First Team selection.