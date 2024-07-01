jayson tatum
Getty Image
DimeMag

Jayson Tatum Agreed To The Largest Contract Extension In NBA History

Jayson Tatum is a very, very, very rich man. On the heels of Tatum finally winning an NBA championship as a member of the Boston Celtics, the former No. 3 overall pick agreed to a contract extension with the team that will be the most lucrative in the history of the league, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Tatum is slated to make $315 million over the life of the deal, although it includes a player option on the final year.

Tatum has established himself as the most malleable superstar in the NBA, as the face of the Celtics is able to get the job done on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. After previously making at least the conference finals in three of the past four years, Tatum and the Celtics were finally able to get over the hump during the 2023-24 campaign and win the 18th championship in franchise history thanks to a 5-game series win over the Dallas Mavericks. The team has made it a point to come to terms on extension with its core players in the last year — Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday have all signed new deals in that time — and now, Tatum is getting in on the fun.

On the year, Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 35.7 minutes per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from behind the three-point line. He finished in sixth place in MVP voting and earned both an All-Star and All-NBA First Team selection.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In July 2024
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2024
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2024 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors