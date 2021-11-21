Jazz-Kings Got Delayed After A Drunk Fan Puked On The Court

The Sacramento Kings find themselves in unfortunate familiar territory 16 games into the season, sitting at 6-10, which is only good for 12th in the West at the moment. The Kings are in quite the skid of late, going 3-7 in their last 10 games and it has revived hot seat talk around Luke Walton.

To make matters worse, they began a brutal stretch of schedule on Saturday night at home against the Jazz, and with 9:36 to go in the fourth quarter, a fan courtside simply couldn’t take anymore. In what was a heavy-handed metaphor for Kings basketball in the last decade, a fan literally puked on the floor by the Jazz bench and caused what became a very lengthy delay.

A drunk fan has puked on the court. He was escorted out and it was a hot mess. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) November 21, 2021

I believe that a Kings fan has barfed by the Jazz bench. The Jazz have left that side of the court, the fan has been escorted out of the seats, and crews are cleaning up the mess now. I have not seen this before. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) November 21, 2021

Said fella just stumbled his ass to the back of the arena. Golden 1 Center just ran a notice on the big screen saying intoxicated patrons will be ejected. You can't make this up. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 21, 2021

It was apparently a lot of vomit, too.

I don’t know if I have ever seen a human throw up that much. — Scott Moak (@AnnouncerScott) November 21, 2021

The fan in question, well, looks like a guy who just threw up courtside at an NBA game as the poor Kings arena crew tries to clean it up.

fan puking courtside at Kings Jazz game pic.twitter.com/pkf9tLJ3pY — Ted Buddy 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) November 21, 2021

The Jazz had to exit their bench area during the cleanup and seemed to be stunned by what they just witnessed — and trying to enjoy themselves as they passed the time during what became a lengthy cleaning process.

It is honestly a bit stunning that there aren’t more delays for fans spilling things on the court, but puking on the court is another level of courtside mishap. That fan likely won’t be invited back to Kings games, at least near the court, and has to live with the fact that he’ll forever be remembered for this, even if he may not remember what happened tomorrow morning.