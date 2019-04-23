Donovan Mitchell’s Big Fourth Quarter Helps The Jazz Avoid A Sweep With A Game 4 Win Over The Rockets

04.23.19 54 mins ago

Despite trailing entering the fourth quarter, the Jazz were able to avoid the indignity of getting swept on their home floor on Monday night with a 107-91 win over the Rockets in Utah to force a Game 5 back in Houston.

Utah started hot, following the lead of a surprising offensive outburst from Jae Crowder, who had 18 of his 23 points in the first half to give the Jazz a 53-47 advantage at the half. Crowder did a bit of everything, knocking down some much needed three-pointers and also creating the hustle plays he’s known for.

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs
TAGSHouston RocketsNBA PlayoffsUTAH JAZZ
