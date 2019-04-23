Getty Image

Despite trailing entering the fourth quarter, the Jazz were able to avoid the indignity of getting swept on their home floor on Monday night with a 107-91 win over the Rockets in Utah to force a Game 5 back in Houston.

Utah started hot, following the lead of a surprising offensive outburst from Jae Crowder, who had 18 of his 23 points in the first half to give the Jazz a 53-47 advantage at the half. Crowder did a bit of everything, knocking down some much needed three-pointers and also creating the hustle plays he’s known for.