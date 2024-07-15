The Utah Jazz are one of the last teams expected to make a significant move this NBA offseason. While the top free agents have signed and a few major trades have been worked out, most of the league seems to have done most of their major roster work already.

Utah, however, is one of two teams (Detroit) that still has considerable cap space and they also have the biggest name on the trade market in Lauri Markkanen, who is extension eligible on August 6. A number of teams have been linked to interest in Markkanen, but the team that’s consistently been mentioned as the top suitor is Golden State. The Warriors need more offensive firepower from their frontcourt and Markkanen seems like a tremendous fit for a team that still wants to compete with Stephen Curry.

However, they are running into the problem teams have long dealt with when trying to deal with Danny Ainge, which is he starts the asking price as high as possible and is not quick to move off his demands. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors have offered a package centered on Moses Moody and picks, but the Jazz want more…a lot more.

The Golden State Warriors have been the most engaged team for Markkanen in recent weeks, as league sources tell The Athletic they have discussed a proposal around Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, multiple pick swaps and multiple second-round picks. The Jazz, however, have asked for the bulk of young talent and capital the Warriors possess, including Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, along with picks, which has been a non-starter thus far for Golden State, league sources said.

It’s not surprising to learn the Jazz are asking the world for Markkanen. Ainge and the Jazz front office were able to extract maximum returns from the Wolves and Cavs the last time they were trading stars, and they certainly seem to believe the Warriors are the team that’s more desperate to make this move. We will have to see if either side is willing to budge off their ask in the coming weeks and can find a middle ground to get Markkanen to the Bay. If not, a max extension is a formality tor Markkanen, and if he waits to sign it a couple days, he won’t be eligible to be traded until next summer because of when the trade deadline arrives this season.