Four Potential Trade Ideas For Jazz Star Lauri Markkanen

The NBA’s free agent period began earlier this week, and after the initial frenzy, we have a sense of what rosters are going to look across the league. That makes it a little easier to turn our attention from the free agent market to the trade market, as there are a number of players who are reportedly available for moves. At the top of the list is Lauri Markkanen, who has turned into an All-Star with the Utah Jazz. A good player whose size and shooting could help a number of teams, Markkanen is about to enter the final year of his contract at a very reasonably $18 million, making him an affordable addition for a year before he gets what should be a big money extension. While his current value contract makes it easier to match money to trade for him, any team dealing for him would likely want some assurance that he’d be willing to sign an extension as soon as allowed, because Utah will be asking for a huge return. Dealing with Utah can be tricky, as Danny Ainge has a reputation for driving a hard bargain. Still, with Utah being one of the teams that looks primed to enter the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, we wanted to identify which teams should, for one reason or another, try to swing for the fences and bring Markkanen on board.

Golden State Warriors If any team should probably be desperate to bring Markkanen on board, it’s the Warriors, which just lost Klay Thompson and don’t seem to have much of an answer for how they’ll handle Steph Curry’s twilight other than hope their young guys can lift the collective (which isn’t a terrible bet). They did pursue Paul George, which reportedly fell apart because they couldn’t figure out a sign-and-trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. Markkanen would be an unbelievable fit alongside Curry and Draymond Green, and he’s young enough that the team could stomach giving him a long-term deal. They have all of their future firsts outside of the top-20 protected 2030 pick they attached to Jordan Poole to salary dump him to the Wizards for Chris Paul (who is no longer on the team), and have effectively two packages they can offer. One is with Jonathan Kuminga as the centerpiece along with some picks and salary filler, but given they were reportedly not willing to include him in Paul George talks, it’s hard to imagine they part with him in a Markkanen trade. The other option is to attach picks and another young player to Andrew Wiggins’ salary. The Wiggins aspect of this makes me wonder if the Jazz could squeeze a little extra out of the Warriors, but regardless, Golden State has to position itself to compete before Curry’s career comes to an end. Markkanen would help. The Trade:

Golden State gets: Lauri Markkanen

Utah gets: Andrew Wiggins, Brandin Podziemski, unprotected first-round picks in 2025 and 2027, first-round pick swaps in 2029 and 2031 San Antonio Spurs The Spurs do seem happy to slow play the first year or two of the Victor Wembanyama era, particularly as they continue to develop and find out what they have in the young guys around him — they’re also positioned pretty nicely to take one more big swing in the NBA Draft next year, whether that’s Cooper Flagg or someone else. Still, while Wembanyama is the kind of guy who can fit next to anyone, a 1-2 frontcourt punch of himself and Markkanen would be a nightmare for opposing teams to deal with, and I think you can make the case that San Antonio would both take a step forward and still be far enough away in a loaded Western Conference that they’d be able to add a major player in the 2025 Draft. Keldon Johnson (a solid player in his own right) could be the salary here, while San Antonio has an absolutely hilarious war chest of future draft picks that they can use to blow Utah away. If the Jazz would want to use a Markkanen deal as a way to get a pick-heavy package a la the Mikal Bridges trade to the Knicks, this is one of the few teams where they could get it. The Trade:

San Antonio gets: Lauri Markkanen

Utah gets: Keldon Johnson, San Antonio’s 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, Chicago’s top-10 protected 2025 first-round pick, Boston’s 2029 first-round pick, Minnesota’s 2031 first-round pick