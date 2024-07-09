Finding Trades For The Biggest Names Left On The NBA Trade Market

With the NBA’s free agent market slowing down, the most likely way that we are going to see a high-profile move between now and the start of the 2024-25 season is via a trade. We got a glimpse of that over the weekend, when the Sacramento Kings pulled off a sign-and-trade to acquire DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls. Over the last few days, we’ve identified a few potential targets for these sorts of trades and tried to cook up deals that make sense in the event that they find themselves on the move. And here, we wanted to put them all together and list out the teams and players that we have our eyes on as the summer goes on.

Zach LaVine There may not be a weirder player on the trade market than LaVine, who is very good at basketball and can bring some instant offense to any team that wants him, but his injury history and gigantic contract have essentially destroyed any sort of trade market for him, per reports. Still, there are teams that can (and should) take the plunge, because they could really use what he brings to the table, and by all accounts, the Bulls are willing to respond to the market by selling low on him. Trades: Los Angeles Clippers Clippers get: Zach LaVine

Bulls get: Norman Powell, Terance Mann, PJ Tucker Miami Heat Heat get: Zach LaVine, Jevon Carter, 2025 Blazers first (lottery protected)

Bulls get: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson Charlotte Hornets Hornets get: Zach LaVine

Bulls get: Grant Williams, Davis Bertans

Lauri Markkanen Markkanen makes less money than you think, but any team that trades for him is going to need to have a serious conversation about paying him, as he’s an unrestricted free agent after this season. He is, however, 100 percent worth the investment, as the All-Star forward can light it up from all over the place and is a very good rebounder. Even if he is just a rental for a team with aspirations of winning a championship right now, he’s worth the high asking price that Danny Ainge and the Jazz front office would surely demand. Trades: (ed. note: The Kings were part of the original post, but have since made a move that takes them off of the list) Golden State Warriors Warriors: Lauri Markkanen

Jazz get: Andrew Wiggins, Brandin Podziemski, unprotected first-round picks in 2025 and 2027, first-round pick swaps in 2029 and 2031 San Antonio Spurs Spurs get: Lauri Markkanen

Jazz get: Keldon Johnson, San Antonio’s 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, Chicago’s top-10 protected 2025 first-round pick, Boston’s 2029 first-round pick, Minnesota’s 2031 first-round pick Oklahoma City Thunder Thunder get: Lauri Markkanen

Jazz get: Lu Dort, Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City's 2025 and 2027 first-round picks, Denver's top-5 protected 2027 first-round pick, Dallas' 2028 first-round pick, any three second-round picks Oklahoma City currently has

Brandon Ingram No one questions Ingram’s ability to score the basketball, and over the years, he’s expanded his game to become better as a facilitator, as well. Ingram’s stock, however, is rather low, as he’s set to be an unrestricted free agent after this upcoming season, he’s coming off of a brutal playoff run where he was frequently punked by Lu Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it’s clear that the Pelicans want to build around Zion Williamson, as the experiment with building around both of them just has not worked. Having said that, Ingram is still a good player who can help teams win basketball games, the question is who wants to pay him what he’s asking for next summer. Trades: (ed. note: The Kings were, once again, part of the original post, but are no longer a team that makes sense for Ingram — however, we added a third team below that was not in the initial post) Cleveland Cavaliers Cavs receive: Brandon Ingram, a future second-round pick

Pelicans receive: Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert Charlotte Hornets Hornets receive: Brandon Ingram

Pelicans receive: Grant Williams, Cody Martin, Bryce McGowans, Miami’s lottery-protected 2027 first-round pick Detroit Pistons Pistons receive: Brandon Ingram

Pelicans receive: Isaiah Stewart, Simone Fontecchio, 2027 Pistons first (lottery protected)