Jeff Green Unleashes The Best Dunk Of The Preseason

Kevin Garnett might love Reggie Evans unconditionally, but not even the support of a future Hall of Famer could’ve stopped the rebounding machine from getting dunked on last night. It wasn’t just a dunk, either. Jeff Green, who’s probably the most underrated high-flyer in the league, served up a facial that is easily the best dunk we’ve seen in the preseason.

The Celtics are hoping Green takes at least 15 shots a game this year. Given his penchant for floating offensively, that’s probably not happening. However, Boston can still expect a lot of this in 2013-14 from the 6-9 forward.

How good can Green be as the No. 1 option?

