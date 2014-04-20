GIF: Jeff Teague Crossover Badly Burns Evan Turner

The Hawks upset the Pacers in Indiana yesterday, becoming the third road team with a win on the first day of the 2014 NBA Playoffs. Point guard Jeff Teague and his 28 points were a large reason why the Hawks throttled Indiana so brilliantly in their Game 1 win. Watch as Teague crosses up Evan Turner so bad, he’s probably still walking around in a cloud of Teague’s dust.

The three-pointer afterwards was just icing on the cake.

(First GIF via @_MarcusD_)

