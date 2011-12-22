Jeremy Evans Absolutely Destroys Gerald Wallace

Don’t say I didn’t warn you. Watch Utah’s Jeremy Evans absolutely DESTROY Gerald Wallace with what would have been an early candidate for Dunk of the Year.
What do you think: dunk or charge?
clear charge. insane dunk!!
Looks like wallace was outside the circle, but was still moving after evans took off – blocking foul IMO. But wallace is a savy vet, and evans is a 2nd year bench player, so he’d never get the call.
Not a charge. Slow it down, when Evans is off the floor Wallace is still moving.
Crash Burned.
U dont need to be standing still to take a charge. But favoring spectacular plays il say no charge
Looks like a charge. That dunk was amazing though.
crash moved under him after he jumped, shouldn’t have been a charge.
but i’m glad it was a charge, evans didn’t touch the rim. would have annoyed me to see another “dunk” get replayed over and over where the player didn’t actually bang it
crash still got murked though lol
Omg. r.i.p. crash
It’s funny how his facial expression at how nasty the dunk was, was the same facial expression at the charge call
sound textbook basketball…just like they play in Europe…way to go crash…lol
refs gotta feel bad taking that away from the young fella afta the fact tho. but they still do their job. i would feel bad as a ref taking highlights away
That’s not a charge. The refs are idiots. Even upon first look I would question if he got his feet outside the lines in time. Wallace clearly was still moving his feet while Evans was already in the air. That’s automatically a blocking call.
pretty weak charge
Had to wait till i got home to watch this… Horrible call. Didn’t even have to watch the replays to see Crash stepped into position after Evans was in the air. Nice to see the refs are already in playoff form.
Wallace got crushed on…. and 1.
Sick dunk, he’s been watching dwight howard dunk contests.