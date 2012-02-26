Jeremy Evans Honors Karl Malone By Winning The Dunk Contest; Kevin Love Can Stroke It

02.26.12 6 years ago 39 Comments
It doesn’t happen very often, so we’re a little surprised the Three-Point Shootout was much more entertaining than the Dunk Contest. But we’ll start with the dunkers since we know everyone will want to talk about them anyways. Jeremy Evans won it, beating out a group of guys who hired drunk entertainers (Chase Budinger) to throw them lobs, honored Larry Bird in a dunk contest (Paul George) and missed the same dunk for two minutes straight (Nate Robi…. aw, we mean Derrick Williams). Evans was okay. We guess. He probably won the vote because Utah fans have nothing better to do. The double dunk was cool. But honoring Karl Malone wasn’t all that great. When he pulled out the No. 32 jersey, we were like “Okay, now throw that on, bring out Greg Miller and dunk on him.” THAT would’ve been dope (although probably half the arena wouldn’t get it). But the thing we’re most pissed about? The best dunk of the whole night was one we didn’t even see. George’s reverse 360 windmill – the same one Vince Carter led off the 2000 Dunk Contest with – was done without the lights on. As our man Trey Kerby tweeted, “Owls and bats loved that dunk.” We couldn’t have put it any better … As for the highlight of the night, Kevin Love showed it doesn’t matter how big you are or what position you play, shooting can be fun for everyone, proving you don’t need to wear hipster glasses to hit from long range. He won the Three-Point Shootout over the other Kevin, Mr. Durant. Durant blew it basically, missing a bunch of shots right at the end when he had a chance to reach out and grab the trophy … The best part of the contest was there wasn’t one bad guy or one Reggie Evans-performance out there. No one reminded us of when MJ went out and dropped a cool five in this event. For the most part, everyone was money and letting it flow. Even old man Craig Hodges put in work … We joked on Twitter that Ryan Anderson didn’t really lose. He actually just had to leave. Stan Van Gundy wanted him to run through some rebounding drills instead … … Keep reading to hear what happened when Kobe finally showed up to field media questions …

