Jeremy Evans Honors Karl Malone By Winning The Dunk Contest; Kevin Love Can Stroke It

It doesn’t happen very often, so we’re a little surprised the Three-Point Shootout was much more entertaining than the Dunk Contest. But we’ll start with the dunkers since we know everyone will want to talk about them anyways. Jeremy Evans won it, beating out a group of guys who hired drunk entertainers (Chase Budinger) to throw them lobs, honored Larry Bird in a dunk contest (Paul George) and missed the same dunk for two minutes straight (Nate Robi…. aw, we mean Derrick Williams). Evans was okay. We guess. He probably won the vote because Utah fans have nothing better to do. The double dunk was cool. But honoring Karl Malone wasn’t all that great. When he pulled out the No. 32 jersey, we were like “Okay, now throw that on, bring out Greg Miller and dunk on him.” THAT would’ve been dope (although probably half the arena wouldn’t get it). But the thing we’re most pissed about? The best dunk of the whole night was one we didn’t even see. George’s reverse 360 windmill – the same one Vince Carter led off the 2000 Dunk Contest with – was done without the lights on. As our man Trey Kerby tweeted, “Owls and bats loved that dunk.” We couldn’t have put it any better … As for the highlight of the night, Kevin Love showed it doesn’t matter how big you are or what position you play, shooting can be fun for everyone, proving you don’t need to wear hipster glasses to hit from long range. He won the Three-Point Shootout over the other Kevin, Mr. Durant. Durant blew it basically, missing a bunch of shots right at the end when he had a chance to reach out and grab the trophy … The best part of the contest was there wasn’t one bad guy or one Reggie Evans-performance out there. No one reminded us of when MJ went out and dropped a cool five in this event. For the most part, everyone was money and letting it flow. Even old man Craig Hodges put in work … We joked on Twitter that Ryan Anderson didn’t really lose. He actually just had to leave. Stan Van Gundy wanted him to run through some rebounding drills instead … … Keep reading to hear what happened when Kobe finally showed up to field media questions …
It was a sad, sad, very sad night for the nba. The most entertaining thing about watching that shit was listening to Charles Barkley, that is a new level of low. PDiddy, or whatever that cocksucker wants to be called, is such a piece of shit, guy couldn’t even remember Chase the Bud’s name? Why was he even there then? Derrick Williams was doing dunks I can do with a busted knee, and I think I missed the best dunk of the night because I started switching between the dunk contest and Star Trek (new version)…
I’m not sure what was going on with the three point shooting contest, but those guys were bricking it up. Apparently they decided to do a theme like, “Watch nba players look like average people” or something. Except, LeBron and Wade were dressed like hipsters who are homeless and live in a Starbucks. What a stupid fashion style, I hope whoever brought that back dies violently and painfully (Kanye?).
Only thing that I even smiled about was seeing Rondo lose, and look like a complete douche while doing it. I’m not sure what it is with that guy, but his facial expression always screams “douche”. He’s one of those guys you can tell is a complete asshole just by looking at him.
Why wasn’t Blake in the dunk contest? Or at least someone who wanted to be there? Shit, fucking judges didn’t even want to show up…wtf?
kevin durant tweets this:
It’s time for @KingJames, Mr Westbrook, Mr.Rose, and @DwyaneWade to get in the dunk contest
real talk to the highest degree
The Rising Stars Challenge had more entertaining dunks than actual dunk contest…
Just when you start to forget hating on Miami, LeBrontourage and Wade do that douchebaggish shit… those two deserve each other with a kiss cam…
Just start calling Chase Budinger “Air Bud” after the dog in the movies…
The whole event was awful. Glad everyone else notices this dumb hipster dressing ass NBA movement. When will this hipster craze die out?
The parties downtown are even worse than the event itself.
Yeah, it’s pretty bad when the Shooting Stars event was the most entertaining part of All Star Saturday Night. I blame it on Orlando. Seriously, Orlando is one of the shittiest cities in America. Nothing but crime, traffic, tolls, and tourists.
Most boring sh.t ever
Seems to me removing the judges took a chunk of the fun out – getting to hate on the judges’ scoring, and then validation when the guys in the studio hate on the judges.
PS: Please, somebody get Kenny off the floor.
what control said, basically
@Big Freeze Yes! I had more fun watching the Shooting Stars then the Slam Dunk Contest! And I am damn serious! What happened…
P.S. Anyone seen Allan Houston drilling these threes in the contest? I think he would shoot the lights out even these days..
The fans/voters were lost without the judges.
Up the stakes, bring back the judges, retain some of the fan voting participation – American Idol style or any similar shit. The winner gets a car and the most creative made dunk also gets a prize.
holy moly batman, thats a lot of batshit out there. this year makes freddie jones’ dunk contest year elite.
That dunk with two balls was nice but lacked a little force. Same with the 360 dunk by Williams. The rest of the dunks were painful to watch, especially Budinger’s. At least the other 3 made one good dunk.
That Karl Malone tribute dunk was whack. Some have done that in games (Garnett, Lebron). Evans should’ve brought out Ostertag out and dunked on him instead. Why wasn’t Rubio in the skills challenge? Blasphemy.
LBJ-Wade celebrating during the 3pt shootout annoyed the hell out of me. I don’t even want to imagine how those two would’ve acted if Chalmers or Jones won that event. So thank you, Mr. Kevin Love. And Reggie Miller’s favorite line during the 3pt shootout: “that’s a nice rack.”
however disappointing the night was for a lot of people, I thought it was decent.
But then again, I was on an hour delay and would just fast forward the dunk contest until I saw the screen go black, then rewind it. I figured if the judges and voters pretend like all the misses didn’t happen that I might as well do the same.
Dunk contest needs an 8-12 person field, bracket style – you miss you leave.
I read about Stern talking about retiring…why cant that cunt just get it over with and move along? His time is up, replace him with anyone else…just get this guy gone asap!
This was how my night went:
GF – You getting the fights?
Me – Nah, I don’t really want to watch these, just want guys to win.
GF – OK, wanna watch a movie? (The Help, been avoiding it for a month)
Me – Um, sure. Let me watch this first though.
GF – OK, what is it?
Me – It’s the dunk contest. It’s gonna suck and I am going to be mad that I sat through it in about 30 minutes.
GF – Oh, ok. What is that?!
Me – Oh, that’s just Dwight Howard in the worst jacket I have ever seen in my life.
GF – OK, well I’ll just let you watch this.
30 minutes later I sat and watched The Help and it wasn’t the worst thing I sat through. Every time I said something, my GF said “It’s the same thing, but without the motorcycle.” I am making a point to not watch anything that happens today. The NBA can eat ass.
Straight up that was the worst dunk contest I’ve seen in a long time. When I am even wondering if some of the contestants are even in the NBA and not just pulled up from the D-League, it can’t be good. I thought I knew every player in the league, but then I watched this shit.
3-Point contest was legit though. Unless the dunk contest can bring some type of star power, then we will all be watching misery like this for a little while.
Who was the freaky looking guy with Stern?
…so who do you guys think wins best picture tonight? lol
I dunno. I caught the dunk contest and was entertained. I thought that the best dunk won. Let’s be honest with ourselves, pretty much every dunk has been done already. If you go into the events with that realization, you won’t be disappointed.
They really need a BIG overhaul for their All Star shit. It has been progressively more boring year in and year out. There is no excitement other than media hype about the event. The fans have just stopped caring. Sad the NBA isnt what it used to be.
All those players wearing those thick black nerd glasses last night all look like tools. Lebron, Wade, Howard et.
The slam dunk contest is PAINFUL to watch. They need to do away with it….. I would rather watch the Golden Girls than that.
And what about puff daddy call for black power and for black people to “raise the fist”…if a white man said white power he would be labeled a racist and branded a kkk member…but when puff does it its okay.
Every dunk was a gimmick style dunk. The 360 catch from Rubio was nice, the one over Puff was cool, but that’s about it. The non glow in the dark ball would have been fun if the ball glowed. Other than that, it was garbage. Pure garbage.
In light of that, I have some super classified footage of myself in the early days with some sweet dunks. I was going to say it was Beiber, but the dude is a ginger so I am the obvious choice. Enjoy “my” dunk tape:
[www.youtube.com]
reg
don’t you just love double standards?
you should watch this video of morgan freeman saying black history month is RIDICULOUS !
[www.worldstarhiphop.com]
anyway…..BLACK POWER !!
BIG ISLAND…i was hoping u were being serious that it was you. i am actually curious to see what some of you dime readers could do on the basketball court. i wonder who is/was the nicest baller out of everyone here. not to toot my own horn, i was pretty nice.
did i say was…i meant AM..i am pretty nice. for streetball nyc playground standards.
[www.youtube.com]
(We’ve already talked about this Mini basketball league on Dime)
This dunk contest was better than the one last night…and they are playing on rims that are about the same height as I am, hah.
Oh my fuck! That guy who usually contributes nothing, actually posted a link to something that is worth watching, relevant and not a complete waste of everyone’s time. Props on that…
There is no doubt that this was the best dunk all weekend by far.
[s1-03.twitpicproxy.com]
I usually try to give the dunk contest the benefit of the doubt and not be a total hater … but that was probably the worst (NBA) one I’ve seen yet.
And I don’t really blame the players. As I told somebody I was watching the contest with, there are only so many dunks the human body can do — windmill, 360, between the legs, off-the-bounce, backwards, a combination of the aforementioned dunks — so by now the only way you can do something “original” is to add a prop and theatrics.
I blame the format. Aside from the NBA doing whatever they gotta do to get at least one legit star to participate, I still like the format changes I suggested here: [dimemag.com]
Who knows why LeBron and the others superstars keep passing on the contest (even I know LeBron’s “They didn’t invite me” line is crap), but the popular opinion is that the stars think they have too much to lose reputation-wise if they lose to a rookie/role player. Here’s the thing, though: Somebody like LeBron enters and they don’t have to do all the crazy props to beat a non-star. Just jump high, dunk hard, and people will be impressed. Anybody seen LeBron’s McDonald’s HS dunk contest? Guys like Shannon Brown were doing more innovative dunks, but LeBron just had to show his athleticism and he got the easy win.
What pisses me off about the whole stars in the dunk contest thing is the fact that some of them were whining about how bad it was. If you think the dunk contest sucks, then lace up your fucking shoes, shut the fuck up and get your dunk on.
There are literally no disadvantages to being in the dunk contest, it’s done nothing but benefit past participants…can anyone name one disadvantage that it has caused a past “star”?
control
tim perry and larry hughes… to name a couple of bums…
[www.youtube.com]
Birdman became a running joke after his dunk contest failures. Anyone remember when Chris Anderson tried to compete in that one dunk contest some years back? Shit was sad. I think Fred Jones won that year.
Blake griffin said he was exhausted this year that’s why he skipped the dunk contest. With the cramped schedule, can’t blame him. He said if he joined this year he definitely had better dunks in mind. The good news is that he said he isn’t counting out joining next years dunk contest. Obviously, the dunk contest needs to be revamped. I have two feasible suggestions: make it a 6- or 8-man field like in the old days and up the prize to like 5mil$. Even Kobe might say yes to that offer. A few thousand dollars are chump change to superstars like Howard and Lebron.
what are the odds Lebron has a clean-shaven head at next year’s all-star game?
I think it’s 9-5
i’m going to the doctor tomorrow…i think i heard chants of defense in the all star game.
this game made up for saturday, in my mind at least
skip bayless can’t wait til monday to mock lebron’s key late turnover