Jeremy Evans’ Top 10 Dunks

Is Jeremy Evans the most unknown NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner of all-time? It sure seems like it, and that’s probably because he’s played 129 minutes this season for Utah after playing 217 the year previous. His one, no-brainer skill is dunking, a feat that doesn’t lend itself to a major roll for coach Tyrone Corbin but is a centerpiece of this year’s 2013 NBA All-Star Game’s Slam Dunk Contest.

In order to get everyone to know Evans a little better, we’re counting down his top 10 dunks just as we’ve done with all the rest of this year’s Slam Dunk Contest field.

10. ONE-HANDED ALLEY-OOP

Resist the temptation to write this dunk off as underwhelming. While the crowd in New Jersey last season during this game had dwindled to basically the players’ wives and loved ones, and though Evans’ long limbs make it seem easy, this dunk was not. Look how he turns his body to avoid an offensive foul while still flushing the oop. That’s athleticism, even if about 300 people saw it live.

