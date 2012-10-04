Jeremy Lin Could Be Creating His Own Merchandise; The Hawks Go Up-Tempo

Harvard graduate. Rags-to-riches basketball phenomenon. Apparel giant? That is the latest audacious accomplishment Jeremy Lin wants to achieve thanks to a reported line of licensed merchandise he’s working with Nike to develop, a line that would specifically outfit Harvard. Sports retail analysts broke it down by saying Haw-vud students are 18 percent Asian, and that that Asian market sees the college and NBA as being separate right now — two separate circles he has the unique capacity to join together in the world’s first nerd/NBA Venn diagram. Now, before you scoff at this know that Nike’s involvement would mean high-level products — they’re not going to let the world’s premier university (AKA, one of the world’s elite brands) look bad. Nike, we bet, sees two different circles in the Ivy League, too, and will subtly try to mix them. They’ll make the athletes look like they just walked out of a Jordan Brand commercial, while probably mixing together a casual line that looks as bespoke as Roger Federer at Wimbledon. Could be a vey interesting partnership. … Who else would you give their own school line to? We’d love to see suddenly high-fashion Tyson Chandler‘s Dominguez High line. Or what about “Kris: by Kris Humphries” a line for looking good and playing well in those cold Minnesota winters? Just a couple suggestions. … Flopping in the NBA is defined kind of how the Supreme Court termed obscenity, when it said, “I know it when I see it.” We all know flopping is the exaggeration to make a non-foul into a foul at its most basic level, but it also comes in so many forms that there’s no hard and fast way to define what a cookie cutter flop is. They come on offense and defense, on ball and off. We can all agree they’re terrible for basketball, though, like a hammer chipping away at its integrity. Well, Wednesday the NBA went after the perpetrators when it announced a $30,000 max fine for whomever violates their definition. They said they won’t likely publicize the fine, though, which seems like it hurts the message. Players get a stern wag of the finger the first time, a $5,000 fine for a second, $10,000 for a third and $30,000 for a fourth. Any more and it could mean a suspension, but that wasn’t specified. Of course, the Players Association filed an appeal right afterward. Be sure to watch our site tomorrow to hear if we think this is actually going to help or be simply window dressing. … Pretty sad news out of Memphis, where a VP of basketball operations was found dead in his apartment today at just 56. … Hit the jump to see what strategy the Hawks are cooking up …