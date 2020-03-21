While basketball fans in the United States are still getting used to life without the NBA due to the league’s COVID-19 shutdown, basketball fans in China are preparing for their top domestic league to kick back into action. The Chinese Basketball Association has been postponed since Feb. 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak that occurred in their country, while the last games that the league held took place on Jan. 21.

In a bit of good news, the league is expected to resume operations sometime in April. Prior to that, its players have to get back to China, and in a post on his Instagram account, Beijing Ducks star Jeremy Lin announced that he’s made it back to Beijing ahead of the league kicking back off.

While Lin is excited to get back and can’t wait to get back on the floor, the California native gave a shout out to those who are fighting the spread of coronavirus stateside.

“Excited to hoop again, but leaving the bay worried and with a heavy heart for the sick, the jobless and all those fighting fear, anxiety and stress over the unknown future,” Lin wrote. “Shoutout to our medical staff in the 50 states for working tirelessly and everyone keep doing your part in slowing the virus!”

Lin joined the Ducks after winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors last season. He was voted an All-Star this year, averaging 24.2 points and 5.8 rebounds a night.