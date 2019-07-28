Getty Image

NBA free agency has come to a grinding halt as there are few teams with any cap space remaining after the flurry of activity that opened the month when $3 billion in contracts was handed out on the first day.

That initial run where cap sheets and rosters filled up quickly was great for those that got deals done quickly, but for those that chose to be more patient, the market dried up in near-record time. Among those still out there as a free agent is Jeremy Lin, the reserve point guard that had a productive start to last season on the Hawks before being traded to the Raptors where he won a ring but saw very limited playing time.

Lin, who will turn 31 this month, has apparently not garnered much interest in free agency and, as such, there is speculation his next team could be one from overseas. It’s been a difficult month for Lin, who recently spoke at an event in China and got emotional when discussing free agency and how he feels he’s at “rock bottom” as the league has seemingly “given up” on him.