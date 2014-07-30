Jeremy Lin “Goes Hollywood” In Hilarious Parody Video

Jeremy Lin is taking his talents back to California in 2014-2015 after being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. And three months removed from tip-off of the coming season, the Harvard graduate is already capitalizing on the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Lin starred in “Jeremy Lin Goes Hollywood,” a hilarious parody video featuring actor Harry Shum, musician AJ Rafael, and filmmaker Phil Wang.

Our favorite part? Lin’s deadpan throughout the dance segment.

The best line, though? Clearly this one:

Is it ‘Linsanity?’ More like ‘trash-canity!’ Why don’t you stop making YouTube videos and get a life, loser?

We look forward to more original videos from Lin and his merry band of Los Angeles cohorts.

(Video via jlin7)

