Jeremy Lin Has His Best Night Yet; John Wall Blows Up

Wow. Nothing else really needs to be said at this point. Jeremy Lin has done some cool things, but last night he took it to another level, wetting a pull-up jumper in Canada’s face with less than a second left in a tie game. The swag was ridiculous; In the huddle before he closed the fridge on the Raptors, Lin told Mike D’Antoni to give him an iso. Then he went out and capped the best night yet of the Jeremy Lin tour with New York’s come-from-behind 90-87 win. Lin (27 points, 11 assists) really shut Floyd Mayweather Jr. up in the second half after Jose Calderon (25 points, nine assists) was slapping him around for much of the first half. Jose had 12 in the first quarter, banging threes and just taking the ball right out of Lin’s mitts. But the game’s biggest sequence came with Toronto up five in the final two minutes. Iman Shumpert – who COMPLETELY changed the game with his defense in the second half – ripped Calderon at half-court and dunked. Then Lin went in for a three-point play, double-pumping at the rim to set up his game-winner … The Heat became the first team in 40 years to win three road games on consecutive nights by double figures by clowning the Pacers, 105-90. Indiana sat down to lay an egg early, falling behind right away as Miami played – in the words of the announcers – the best half of any NBA team all season. LeBron led the way with an easy 23 points and nine rebounds … Rodney Stuckey played one of his best games of the season, going for 23 and eight, and yet it was Tony Parker who punked Detroit down the stretch of the Spurs’ four-point survival. TP only had 14, but had a lefty layup and then hit a smooth floater in the last minute to keep the Pistons from stealing one. It was a typical Detroit finish. Ben Gordon missed a big three, felt he was fouled by Duncan and then picked up a technical in a one-possession game in the closing seconds … Sean Elliott: “Ben Wallace is breaking the record (this was for most games by an undrafted player). It’s unfortunate he’s doing it in front of five people.” Among other things Big Ben did last night was air ball a free throw in a way even DeSagana Diop would be jealous … Mike Conley dropped 21 as Memphis won an important game over a team they’ll probably be fighting with throughout the season to make the playoffs, the Rockets … James Harden (22 points) and the Thunder had absolutely no trouble stomping out Utah, 111-85 … And the Lakers won ugly, 86-78 over Atlanta behind 20 and 13 from Pau Gasol … The 2012 Olympic Women’s Team Finalists were announced: Jayne Appel, Seimone Augustus, Sue Bird, Rebekkah Brunson, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings, Tina Charles, Candice Dupree, Sylvia Fowles, Brittney Griner, Lindsey Harding, Asjha Jones, Kara Lawson, Angel McCoughtry, Renee Montgomery, Maya Moore, Candace Parker, Cappie Pondexter, Diana Taurasi, Lindsay Whalen and Sophia Young … … Keep reading to hear about the best night of John Wall’s season …
Embrace the Linsanity
SWAG
Maybe I’ll get hate for this, but Jeremy Lin’s reminding me of Derrick Rose in his rookie year: an exciting playmaker who can score, make tough shots in the lane, but is also prone to turnovers.
Also, the Heat are unstoppable. Crapping on three teams in three consecutive nights? Who can stop them in a seven game series?
he is legend
this is a surreal time to be a blue and orange fan. it is bit by bit making up for the last 11 years of insanity and anguish.
nice adjustment with putting shump on calderon by pringles. you just had the feeling he was gonna pick him at some point.
breathe and stop
anyone wanna predict an offseason lockout year rematch of knicks-spurs? lol
REPOST…
And the LINSANITY continues! It is just unbelievable that the Knicks are winning with this guy outta nowhere. I know the story should be getting played out by now, but the streak continues and so does the hype. One more win and NY is back to .500. Normally a .500 record wouldn’t be too impressive, but when their batting 1.000 with him in the lineup it has to mean something. ESPN said there were huge contigents from the Chinese and Taiwanese Youth Basketball Associations in attendance along with a sell out crowd. This guy is single-handedly bringing Basketball back to the masses; he’s a one-man economic recovery. I gotta repost this in tomorrow’s smack because there aint much more to say other than this is…
LINSANE!
i have a feeling that Lin is basketball version of Robert Johnson. he probably took his basketball to some crossroad at midnight and made a deal :)
i always thought Lin had a real shot at being a backup point guard in the league, but this is starting to get ridiculous. How did no one pick up on this guy?
@yoda
Good one, but I think he is becoming the basketball equivelent of…
TEBOW!
At this rate, the Knicks should hold bible study sessions before and after each game. Not yet entirely sold in Cousins since he’s still shooting at a paltry 45%. But I have to admit he seems to have gotten his act together.
beiber
if melo (ewing theory) misses the season then yeah maybe
it be perfect if the west standings remained the same the whole season
@JBaller: for real?! You think Lin is the Tebow of the NBA?! Lin helps the Knicks win; the Broncos won games in spite of Tebow. Tebow is a joke.
Sorry for Bieber-ing fellas but i said from the get-go that Lin is the truth….glad to see him validating it. He plays smart and has the balls to go with it, get used to it he isn’t going anywhere. He’ll get his minutes from here on out, and he’s those Lowry-type players who always had it but were never really given the opportunity to shine. And when that opportunity finally came, they jumped on that shit. Barring injury or the hype getting to his head, worst case scenario for this dude is being third option behind Melo n Mare in NY, or second option (maybe even the alpha) anywhere else in the L.
@Phileus no hate, co-sign ur post in fact.
SMH at the whole Iverson thing, I’ll reserve judgment out of respect for dude, you should never judge someone till you walk a mile in their shoes, but DAMN. Him n Kobe were/still are the primary reason i started playing and loving the game of basketball. Too bad it had to end this way.
@ JBaller
I have general knowledge of who tebow is but i’m not from states and i don’t watch american football so not really sure what you mean :)
This whole Lin craze is getting ridiculous.
yeah i thought tebow was ridiculous. linsanity is even worse in terms of media hype. just let him play normally already.
but kid can ball, call him asian nash, asian kobe, whatever, james dolan better give this kid a fat contract. it will do well in terms of marketing nba and the knicks over in china, taiwan, etc, as well
but give credit to iman shumpert for that 4th qtr defense and the huge steal on calderon. after Amar’e got blocked for the 63rd time by Amir Johnson before the Shumpert steal i was about to shut that TV off.
Carrying over from yesterday’s conversation about scorers…
I’m still focusing on the mindset of the whole thing. When people talk about basketball, why is “involved” (as in “getting teammates involved”) only used in relation to scoring?
Guys like Joakim Noah and Ben Wallace can have games where they get 14 boards, block 3-4 shots, dive all over the floor for loose balls, shut down an elite post scorer on crucial possessions, and score 4 points all night. Are we still saying they weren’t “involved” in the game? Guys like Bruce Bowen and Shane Battier can play a key defensive role for 35-40 minutes, get some steals, start some fast breaks, get a few boards but may only score 2-3 points. Are they not “involved” in the game?
To me, the two peple most responsible for spreading the ball around are the point guard and the coach. One draws up the scheme, the other is responsible for executing it; or at least getting the execution started. Shooting guards and small forwards — Kobe, Carmelo, LeBron, Joe Johnson — their primary job is to finish possessions by scoring. (Oddly enough, nobody criticizes superstar power forwards and centers for not getting their teammates involved, even though they have the ball a lot and are just as capable of making passes.)
I don’t understand why people cry for the return of the “true point guard” and the “true center,” but then complain when “true” shooting guards and small forwards continue to do what they’re originally supposed to do: score. We talk so much about the “flow of the game.” Does anyone consider that the “flow of the game” that the coach WANTS is for his best scorer to take a lot of shots?
I can’t say Kobe “kills his team” when he has five championships and rarely misses the playoffs. Carmelo doesn’t have any rings, but I don’t think he’s ever missed the playoffs. Westbrook is a playoff regular and helping lead a very young team to legit title contention. If these teams are supposedly being “killed” by these scorers, then 80% of the league is dead.
@Phileus/Franchise
Derrick Rose on had 2.5 TO’s per game in 37mpg his rookie year. He never really has been turnover prone.
Jeremy Lin reminds me of Steve Nash when he was in Dallas. Back then you could see that Steve was starting to figure out the NBA, once he got to PHX he just cut loose. Right now, Lin is just feeling his way around in the dark. He had 5 TO’s in the first quarter vs T-Dot. So he’s still very flawed. But watching him make those clutch baskets, then come down with ice water in his veins and nail that 3. I damn near pulled out the 45s and bussed a few shots in the air like it was the Chinese New year. I guess now i can see what those Tebow fans were feeling during football season. You have no idea how JLin is doing it or how long he can keep doing it, but you’re just enjoying the moment.
Gotta admit that there have been times where I had to double check whether the person who posted an argument or started a debate was bieber or Austin Burton. Why do you always have to take things literally? Of course they aren’t killing their teams, literally. But guys like Melo, Kobe have all the tools to make winning so much easier. Yet they don’t do it all the time.
Coaches want their best player to take a lot of shots but do they want those shots to be contested 20-foot fade aways? I don’t think so.
And I’m predicting that austin will either say I’m missing the point or respond with something like “I get that but…” IJS. Has anyone won an argument with bieber and austin? Just askin
@AB
You bugging dude. You are defending ballhogs by saying it’s their PG or Coaches job to move the ball not theirs. But if the ball and offense is run through them every f^cking play, like they are PGs, then it is their job to involve everyone else.
Let Mike Brown try and take the ball from Kobe by calling plays for Bynum and Gasol all game long, watch how fast that MFer hits the unemployment line. Don’t even try to act like coaches have power in the NBA. This ain’t college. Kobe makes what Mike Brown makes in his sleep. They can always find another coach, you can’t find another star play who generates ticket/tv sales.
Star players who bring the ball up the court and/or initiate the offense are playing as if they are a Point guard/forward. So in that case they know they will get the ball all game long and can shoot whenever. Their initial responsibilty should be to get the team involved first then get themselves into it.
In defense of guys like Melo, Amare, Durant, i don’t think they are playmakers. Guys like Kobe, Wade, Lebron, Rose, Westbrook, can all make plays for their teammates to get them easy baskets. It’s just a matter of being willing to pass and their IQ. Guys like Carmelo, Amare, and Kevin Durant aren’t very good playmakers even when they try to be. They are actually better off just scoring buckets. Thats where the coaching comes into play big time, because the coach has to know when to set them up and when to allow the team to get touches.
AB
you are right about coaches decision how to play. fine example of that is Pop and spurs. Ginobili is better than half of shooting guards in nba almost since day he came to SA but due to Pop’s strategy and guess his personal way of playing ball, he was shooting guard who played within team concept. it takes some serious balls for coach to tell star players what to do and what not to do. kobe is headstrong so it took someone like PJ to control him. and while he was like he was, kobe was also one of best defenders in L, could pass like crazy, had nasty combo with shaq, while melo is none of that. it seems to me that melo only wants to shoot/score, no real interest in anything else ( seven years in L and his D is still awful).
as for westbrook, that dude is always looking to score first, rather to play team ball.
and as i’ve said it before, nba is hype machine and highlights machine so they promote rules that allows for guards to slash and dunk almost without any problems, so they could sell stars and merchandise related to those stars.
@ AB
If anyone says a player who plays 35+ minutes, D’s up and gets a good number stats without scoring is “not involved” just because of the point total, then I would think (without any condescension) that they don’t know much about basketball, at least not to the depth of an experienced fan. I don’t know much about cricket, same thing. Obviously those kinds of players are glue guys, and essential to a team’s success. If I had to guess, I’d say ESPN/sports media folk say offense oriented stuff to appeal to the casual fan, cause when you break down the game to the basics of “whoever scores more wins,” it’s easier for them follow. Most people are watching for the ball to go into the hole, and little else.
But in the sense that “involved” means getting your teammates involved, I think that’s a different story.
I’d say the term “involved” gets used most for scoring because that is pretty much the only aspect of the game that you can actively help a teammate consistently, and most important, voluntarily. Yeah, you need to help each other with team defense, and of course there are examples (like boxing out so your teammate gets a rebound, tips to teammates, etc) where you can help their stats, but most times you can’t control that stuff.
It’s kinda hard to set up a teammate to get a bunch of rebounds unless you can aim your misses. Same with a lot of the other stats. Maybe NBA players are talented enough to bypass this rule, but more often than not, a player has to take what the game gives them. All you can ask of a teammate is that they play hard and hope they are in the right positions to make a play when the situation comes up.
But a player willing to pass, involve your teammates…these are all things that can be decided upon by the person with the ball. The game is not always going to allow you to involve yourself, but whether you involve your teammates is solely the player’s decision.
ian
you know what i fear…..?
if the knicks have a perfect record thru this whole lincraze and the very first game carmelo returns from his groin injury they lose that game, everyone and their momma, grandmomma, aunties, uncles, priest, extraterrestrials, bacteria and etc will look, point and say : SEEEEEE we been saying carmelo is hurting the team, trade him. he fucked up the linsanity, he is spreading his cancer to lin. we must immunize lin by shippin anthony out of town…….
or some bullshit like that. he’d be the ultimate scapegoat for haters-united.
Austin, the sf positon is a do of all trades position. They fill in the blanks of the team. They’re not supposed to be the leading scorers. Pippen was the ultimate small forward in that regard. BTW Lin still on a great run, but when melo comes back it’s gonna be different especialy with Chandler now also wanting the ball in the ofensive sets. If they get JR Smith as well I wishh the kid good luck. He’s stronger than I thought took Amir Johnson out on the layup. Very well balanced player. But if he’d be doing this in Golden State noone would care, if he did this in Charlotte even less people would. NYC and the media tend to make things bigger than they are. (went there last year the city of NYC didn’t impress me at all!) and well he’s another example. BTW melo saying I can play with anybody should take a look at the first 20 games of the season, he can’t play with anybody. When he comes back I think they should trade amare for bosh.
Dear Hoops fans, can we PLEASE be smarter than football fans and stop making stupid comparisons between Tebow n Lin? Tebow is a tight end learning how to play QB at the pro level. Jeremy Lin is a decent point guard, who’s team is winning and he’s putting up all-star numbers in starts. Tebow couldn’t hit 50% passing, which is shyt for a pro qb. Lin is shooting 49% which is great for a rookie point guard. The hype is heavy right now, but the kid is backin it up.I said it once, but it needs to be said again:
THANK GOD ALL-STAR VOTING IS OVER.
@ Austin
Agree with what 3 Stacks said in reply to this:
“Guys like Joakim Noah and Ben Wallace can have games where they get 14 boards, block 3-4 shots, dive all over the floor for loose balls, shut down an elite post scorer on crucial possessions, and score 4 points all night. Are we still saying they weren’t “involved” in the game? Guys like Bruce Bowen and Shane Battier can play a key defensive role for 35-40 minutes, get some steals, start some fast breaks, get a few boards but may only score 2-3 points. Are they not “involved” in the game?”
Anybody saying these guys aren’t involved in the game are just not ball-savvy. That’s all. If a player had 14 boards, 4 blocks and 4 points and is a defensive/rebounding specialist like Noah or Big Ben, then they had their mitts all over the game.
btw…amare’s favorite word is phenomenal..trust me. i hear him use it to describe everything in like every interview
@AB dude you got a point,but guys like Kobe can do better…when he chooses to pass the ball they’re normally highlight worthy. He just a selfish mofo that refuses to take a backseat to anybody. Bynum and Gasol should be stunting with figures…more Bynum as Pau is too soft for his own sake. Kobe shoots 20+ shots at the allstar game…who does that. All I know is had Lebron had Kobe’s ream we’re prolly punching tickets to finals perenially
kdizzle! omg, when i said something along the lines of not comparing tebow to lin someone called me stupid or something for analyzing them like that as if i was supposed to be some kind of drone and accept the bs comparisons. crazy, thx jay for calling that one out !! it always takes a diff voice sometimes.
lin may be younger kids’ john starks.
[30.media.tumblr.com]
thx kdzzle for calling that one…*
also…i have the feeling, if today, if you guys pulled out a vast array of michael jordan boxscores you’d probably be saying what you say about kobe about jordan more times than you think. shots taken sometimes are not the greatest indicators of what you think.
o and just to clear it up, i don’t mean stark skill-wise . just heart and hustle and how he gets the crowd’s love and how he wasn’t the guy you thought would hav a huge impact, but that lil man comes and gives it all night in night out.
i dunno….whatever lol im just happy knicks are moving up in the standings.
I couldn’t watch the NY game so I was just tracking the play-by-play. Less than 2 mins to go, I was convinced that they were gonna lose since Amare seemed to be playing terribly, getting his shot blocked every other time. Raptors were up by like 5-6 pts with a minute to go. Then I click the refresh button and holy crap Knicks up by 3 with 0.5 seconds left. Then I check who made the shot, of course it was Lin. Simply wow. Harvard Hurricane is clutch too. Now people are packing NY road games to see him, and cheer for him too. Insane. Sorry, I meant Linsane. Is it too early to say All-NBA? Lol.
thank God allstar voting is over… cuz the coaches will make more mistakes? lol
I’m checking NY’s schedule and during the Linning Streak, the Knicks have played the Nets, Jazz, Wiz, Lakers, Wolves and Raptors. Not exactly a hotbed of defense (Wiz, Wolves, Raps, Nets)/great PGs. Knicks got a really good chance to extend their streak to 8 games (vs. Kings tomorrow and NOH on Friday). After that, it’s gonna be Dallas, NJ, then Hawks and Heat. Can’t wait for those games. If he’s still able to put up his usual 25/8 (and hopefully less TOs), then wow. I hope DRose will just rest his back and skip the ASG and maybe Lin can get in.
I still won’t give props to D’Antoni for unleashing Lin. I will, however, praise him for seemingly able to adjust his team and turn it into a more defensive-oriented/scrappy team. Probably figured out his SSOL offense will never work in NY. Sure the schedule is partly to blame, but maybe D’Antoni’s finally figured that Chandler, Jeffries, Shumpert, Fields and Lin are good defensive players. Plus, he decided that Douglas is trash and stopped using him so gotta give him points for that.
Anyway, I won’t be surprised if Lin makes a game winning block or steal against Tyreke tomorrow. Yeah, I called it.
In reference to may weather and pacquio, the span-cutioner strikes again. First pau, then Rubio and Calderon. Is Marc’s goofy ass next?
Great game by the Raptors. Mind you, if they won I’d be calling them stupid. Calderon has been on a tear lately. You can hear the frustration in his voice during postgame interviews, but he’s kept it professional this whole time. And I, for one, am grateful for that. He’s the leader of that team. Not Derozan. Not Bargnani. Calderon is. If he gives up, then we turn into the Washington Generals… I mean, the Wizards.
LOL@Webber for “introducing” the “new” nickname in the studio after the game: “Shao-Lin”. He needs to bookmark DIMEmag.
Is there any question of who the league’s Most LINproved Player is??
Re: AB’s comment.
I don’t even know where to start. AB made like Elastic Man on that one, because I’ve never seen anyone reach so far on a comment. Without getting to deep into it, I’ll just say this…
“Getting his team involved”, has always been an offensive expression… that’s the shortened version of “get them involved in the offense”. That saying goes hand-in-hand with “sharing the basketball”. You won’t ever see Noah diving on the floor, and grabbing rebounds, but never touch the ball on offense, then the commentator says, “Wow, D-Rose really got Noah involved in the game.” That’s an offensive expression.
And 4M’s comment had me laughing. Sometimes I do the same thing. Lol. But I don’t have to look at the name… beiber posts like his shift button is broken. That makes it easy to differentiate the two.
Jordan Crawford is my new favorite player! I thought I was the only one who does that…
Jordan Crawford is my new favorite player! I thought I was the only one who does that…lmao
Tebow was drafted in the first round and a relative God of the college landscape. I honestly had not heard about Lin at Harvard and obviously the large majority of basketball fans did not either. Then you add the fact he was undrafted, had a stint in the D-League, was cut by 2 teams and was thrown in as an afterthought at starter with 2 stars already out. Tebow had the starter removed from the team and the offense changed to fit solely around him.
If anything, Lin’s accomplishments already far outweigh that of Tebow. And make no mistake, that is NOT a knock on Tebow, but if nothing else, a huge compliment towards Lin.
iannyb
other than the gasol part yeah i agree with you.
beiber
i hope they do cuz melo is a scrub and is the most overrated player since ewing. i bet denver wouldnt give back half the players they got for melo back in a trade for him.
Lin broke the record for most turnovers in a player’s first 5 starts. If he can cut down in the turnovers, he is a legit star.
Ans wasn’t Dimemag prematurely crowning the Blazers the best in the West a few weeks ago? Shame on anyone who thought or thinks that.
AB
Th HUGE thing a guy who is classifed as selfish will do, over a guy who specializes in scoring, is look to score for themselves over looking to score efficiently for the team. Guys who come in looking to only score are usually set up by the pg, and score with of a set play, usually in the flow of the offense. A guy like Melo will take low % shots that are not the best option for the team, which leaves the guys who are in position to make the better shot fustrated, as well as making team inefficient over a long timeline. Any player who doesnt make the play that has a high % of success, hurts the team.
Ever play ball with a guy like Kobe, while you are in Bynum or Pau’s shoes? It is very difficult to hustle around and stay on your game after the 10th time you fight for a post up, or are just straight up open, waving your hands and jumping up and down, then you see that prick shoot a fadeaway over 2 guys (lowest % shot in basketball). You know how that makes you feel? Even if shot goes in, you still hate the guy a lil, cause you are out of position and you were just straight disrespected…As a guy who can beast 99% of pickup players, I’ve BEEN that guy, watching some cocksucker freeze me out to jack low % shots (usually asshole is wearing Kobe or AI jersey) while I’m holding my dick…After two games like that, I’m getting a new team.
Super Lintendo vs Jose Beast Calderon was pure joy to watch. And i do not remember the last time i was rooting for the opponent (there are a few) while playing my Craptors. and dog gone, Lin displayed the most vanity i have ever seen since Larry legend not taking off his warmups for the 3 pt contest. Lin waived off grown men, I GOT THIS.
I do not remember the last (if any)the ACC celebrated a game winning shot by an opponent either.
PS ATL is a worthless piece of collective shit.
PSS Blazers curse passed it on to Oden who rubbed in on Aldridge.
PSSS Trade melo
i think there’s a huge difference between being involved in a game and involving other players in a game… being involved is paying attention, doing your job, and that would certainly apply to the solid defenders who perhaps don’t even get to the stat sheet… then there’s involving other players in a game, which means your play leads your teammates performing better. while grabbing a rebound or blocking a shot certainly takes pressure off teammates, it doesn’t make them play at a higher level… directing the defense is usually not quantifiable on the stat sheet, and thus directly an offense (assist/scoring) is more prominently discussed when talking about getting others involved in the game…
and the linsanity continues… buzzer beater is a buzzer beater, even if the defender is joe pots… but yeah, naysayers will point to the fact that lin’s ft%/to’s are not all that great, and that joe pots had quite the field day on the box score as well… but, hey… a W is a W… lin had to incorporate amare’s 35min 25 shots back into the offense right?
by the way, dude’s not a rookie… just cuz he barely played doesn’t mean he didn’t play… or else, jermaine oneil never had his rookie year until he went to indiana…
someone mentioned that lin hasn’t faced good defenses/pg’s… while i agree that chicago/okc/miami are better teams than the nets/wizards/wolves… lin’s played again dwill/jwall/lakers… i think it’s safe to say he’s not a gimmick and has legit talent to play in the L
great comparison to john starks… also undrafted, also signed by the gsw first, and then went to the knicks… lin and amare the next starks and ewing? interesting…
I’ve started calling him: TAI JESUS
type… *against* not again…
seriously though… Detroit has fallen off hard. There were maybe 1500 people in that place last night.
Rucker Park gets bigger turnouts than the Pistons
*Young Jeezy voice*LIN, LIN-LIN, LIN-LIN! LIN, LIN-LIN, LIN-LIN!
LMMFAO @ Super Lintendo!
@Control I’m not even gonna ask why you were holding your junk during a pickup game. But hey, at least you got your hands on a ball (GET IT? BALL?)
*crickets*
I’ll show myself out…