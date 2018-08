Jeremy Lin Has His Best Night Yet; John Wall Blows Up

Wow. Nothing else really needs to be said at this point.has done some cool things, but last night he took it to another level, wetting a pull-up jumper in Canada’s face with less than a second left in a tie game . The swag was ridiculous; In the huddle before he closed the fridge on the Raptors, Lin toldto give him an iso. Then he went out and capped the best night yet of the Jeremy Lin tour with New York’s come-from-behind 90-87 win. Lin (27 points, 11 assists) really shutup in the second half after(25 points, nine assists) was slapping him around for much of the first half. Jose had 12 in the first quarter, banging threes and just taking the ball right out of Lin’s mitts. But the game’s biggest sequence came with Toronto up five in the final two minutes.– who COMPLETELY changed the game with his defense in the second half – ripped Calderon at half-court and dunked. Then Lin went in for a three-point play, double-pumping at the rim to set up his game-winner … The Heat became the first team in 40 years to win three road games on consecutive nights by double figures by clowning the Pacers, 105-90. Indiana sat down to lay an egg early, falling behind right away as Miami played – in the words of the announcers – the best half of any NBA team all season.led the way with an easy 23 points and nine rebounds …played one of his best games of the season, going for 23 and eight, and yet it waswho punked Detroit down the stretch of the Spurs’ four-point survival. TP only had 14, but had a lefty layup and then hit a smooth floater in the last minute to keep the Pistons from stealing one. It was a typical Detroit finish.missed a big three, felt he was fouled byand then picked up a technical in a one-possession game in the closing seconds …: “is breaking the record (this was for most games by an undrafted player). It’s unfortunate he’s doing it in front of five people.” Among other things Big Ben did last night was air ball a free throw in a way evenwould be jealous …dropped 21 as Memphis won an important game over a team they’ll probably be fighting with throughout the season to make the playoffs, the Rockets …(22 points) and the Thunder had absolutely no trouble stomping out Utah, 111-85 … And the Lakers won ugly, 86-78 over Atlanta behind 20 and 13 from… The 2012 Olympic Women’s Team Finalists were announced:and