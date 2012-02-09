Jeremy Lin Is The Next LeBron… Statistically; Austin Rivers Is A Straight G

When Dime‘s own Sean Sweeney ventured into the Dean Dome last night, all we wanted was an overtime or a buzzer beater. We got what we came for. Austin Rivers is a stone cold assassin. He’s like Vincent from Collateral, except with blacker hair, and just doesn’t give a you know what. On the final possession of the biggest game of his life, Rivers came off the screen and roll just as he had probably 30 other times throughout the game, sized up Tyler Zeller and unleashed hell to bring Duke a one-point win on the road. First of all, those are some serious balls. Second of all, can you play any worse defense? Dude literally let the man – who had hit five threes and had 26 points up until that point – walk right into another one. Incredible finish. We’ve never heard a building grow so quiet so quickly. On the other side, John Henson actually made a few jumpers (12 points, 17 rebounds), Harrison Barnes actually nearly took it over in the second half (25 points) and Zeller (23 points, 11 rebounds) actually looked like a legit NBA big. The drama in that 13-2 game-ending run was crazy, but for us, the whole day was wild. Sweeney took a tour of the locker room, the basketball museum (which is like it’s own mini Hall of Fame) and got a chance to get out on the court. We’ll post some of the dopest photos later today, but some of the best takeaways: when Sweeney walked out onto the court, guess who was out there getting some shots up? Shammond Williams. And he also caught up with Rasheed Wallace, who was in town for the game, looking excited as ever (and rocking his patented sweatsuit/beanie bummy rich man look), talking about how his 14-year-old, 6-4 son is going to be a beast. He still looks like he could put up a classic press conference or two … We can’t talk UNC without mentioning ‘Cuse. The deepest team in the country survived an overtime classic against Georgetown, 64-61. We’ve been praising Dion Waiters constantly in the office lately, but last night it was Kris Joseph (29 points) who was the difference. The college Paul Pierce made the decisive three-pointer in overtime to push the Orange over the top … So what if some people believe the Magic are merely waiting until after the All-Star Game to officially say yes and trade Dwight Howard. The big man is still hooping, and he went for 25 and 24 in Orlando’s surprising 102-89 spanking of the Heat. Miami stayed close for awhile, mainly because Dwyane Wade (33 points) was attacking the rim like he had a vendetta against it. But eventually, the score’s going to open up when a team takes a team record 42 threes (Orlando) and makes a lot of them … Tony Parker probably wrapped up an All-Star berth by going for 37 points and eight assists in San Antonio’s 100-90 win over Philly … The Bucks got by despite 25 more from DeMar DeRozan to beat the Raptors … Detroit survived 34 monster points from Deron Williams to beat the Nets by seven … Josh Smith had one of his best games of his career, going for 28 and 12 with five steals and three blocks in Atlanta’s 97-87 win over the Pacers. Zaza Pachulia also had a perfect behind-the-back pass to Smith for a wide-open layup. Santa Claus is also real … And the Bulls completely murdered New Orleans, 90-67, in a game where the only excitement came before the tip-off. Will Ferrell is the man … Keep reading to hear about the league’s newest sensation …
JEREMY LINNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN
on a serious note, wall went hard that game, but I like how Lin runs the pick and rolls. Washington has got to be one of the WORST offensive teams, its all jacking shots, no plays at all
Damn you Austin Rivers….Damn you. I never want to get too excited because I know how UNC doesn’t like to play actual defense, but damn. Damn that stupid freshman from puke. Damn Ty Zeller for standing there with his hands down by his sides and not crowding Rivers with his 7ft long arms and legs. Damn Roy Williams for not teaching them to play defense and having them switch at the end of the game. and lastly, Damn you Rat face for winning another game you didn’t deserve.
Kenyon Martin is back! Can’t wait to watch the clippers again. They already had Griffin, Paul, Butler, and Reggie Evans. Now they got Kenyon Marting a.k.a. Bad ass yella boi! They are officially the meanest team in the NBA. Can you imagine getting into a brawl with a team that has Kenyon Martin who throws haymakers (ask Corey Maghette), Reggie Evans and Chris Paul who both like to throw out nut jabs, Caron Butler who has served time in jail, and Wild ass Blake Griffin and Deandre Jordan?
Jeremy Lin….I’m officially impressed.
John Wall is the next Stephon Marbury.
Defend the 3, you know he was going for the win! Zamn you Zeller!
Tony Parker must be mad at someone right now. 42 n 8 on Westbrook n OKC then 37 on Holiday n Philly? Beast!
I ain’t even gonna say anything about Lin other than dude can ball. I can’t WAIT til Melo gets back n destroys this fragile chemistry.
I. Hate. Duke. Coulda used Dex Strickland tonight…
and oh yeah, nice game by Dwight lol.
A Miami loss is a win for mankind
Lin looked nice, but that ny/wash game was one of the worst played, disorganized and sloppy professional games I’ve seen played. Washington plays like they are a pickup team who just met, and they really don’t like each other. New york just fucking sucks, if it weren’t for Novak going insane and hitting 5 threes in a row, they would have lost. Both teams really don’t look like they can run a set play, and both teams are just dreadful on defense. If one of the teams was actually able to run a pick and roll, the other one wouldn’t have had a clue how to defend it. It’s almost like watching two idiot cavemen trying to discover fire, but epic failing.
Can Shump even dunk? The guy has had some of the stupidest looking dunk attempts I’ve ever seen, almost like a chubby fat kid who can barely touch the rim, trying to slam one home, then bails on the dunk just before getting to the rim. It’s just so ungraceful and ugly looking, it’s embarrassing.
I hate watching the Knicks play. I don’t like to see teams play so unorganized. But sometimes if you have enough talent on the court it works. It’s not a playoff winning formula though. You can’t rely on jumpshooting like that.
JET LIN
Man, I’ve never seen Doc Rivers lose it like that. As a player, all-star, coach or champion. Nothing comes close.
Soy Sauce is for real. Much, much better game for Lin. Less shots, more assists, way less turnovers and better control. Guaranteed contract is nice, but D’Antoni should give his new PG a cut from his salary for saving his job.
Isn’t it crazy how not so bad of a coach diantoni looks when he actually has a point guard playing the right way to run his system?
I can’t remember how many guys said fire mike…blow the knicks up. Very few guys believed good pg play was a simple solution. But then again, many guys here were just blinded with knick hate.
System?? They ran the pick n roll all game long. If THAT’s a system, how do I apply for an NBA head coaching position? I’m pretty sure I can scream “PICK N ROLL” from the bench for 48 mins. What else did they run last night with that bunch of scrubs?? I doubt they had time to implement anything in the little time Amare and Melo have been out. That’s why all i saw last night was pick n rolls. And maybe a couple simple screens for Novak. That’s it. As far as I’m concerned, Lin saved D’Antoni’s job. He was stashed on the bench and likely would not have played if these injuries did not happen. One word comes to mind… luck. D’Antoni owes Lin a BJ. Or at least a HJ.
John Wall wasted his summer. Playing the wrong way for 5 months did not help his game at all. His numbers indicate a good game, but they couldn’t be further from the truth.
Last night’s college games were CRAZY!!!! Kris Joseph has really grown up in his 4 years. Austin Rivers is going to be Jason Terry 2.0 in the league.
Nah, some were blinded by your love of Melo – who the Knicks are winning without. Steve Novak has way more positive effect. Hahaha
I’m really curious to see what happens to the chemistry when Melo comes back. “The Replacements” look for Lin when the offense breaks down…. like Lin would drive, defense gets in his way so he passes to reset the play, and his teammates are looking to immediately give the ball back to him. That’s call “trust”. Will Melo hop onboard and stick with what’s working?? Or will the ball movement die when the ball is in his hands?? I’m pretty sure Amare knows the drill, since he’s played with a pass-first PG before. The Knicks have a chance right now to make their playoff push, but it’s all on Melo. He can play like he’s wearing a Wizards jersey and try to fill up the stat sheet, or he can play with his team the right way and win some games.
That was cool as hell watching Doc go nuts after his kid hit the game-winner. That Austin kid has some cajones but he owes a big thanks to Zeller for the tip in and lack of D!
I will say, lin’s play has given a glimpse what a good point guard can do for struggling players.
Austin Rivers against UNC….
HAND DOWN = MAN DOWN!
Also…I seriously hope no one thinks all lin was doing is pick and roll passing. He was displaying masterful vision, and driving ability mainly due to his quick first step, and control.
If you think you could have done what he’s done it shows continued lack of respect. If it was as simple as you make it out as he is playing, toney douglas would have done it, and bibby would be a star.
I don’t like da lin – tebow comparisons. Tebow was rediculed for his poor qb skills and overcame them by using the skills he had to equal winning. Lin has good pg skills and was just a 12th man, who was cut twice but who still possessed good pg skills nonetheless…there’s the difference. Both got their chance, but tebow was doubted due to his poor throwing. Lin was doubted not cuz of the skills, but because coaches didn’t think whatever skills he had were good enough. Tebow no skill, lin skilled. But I was rooting for tebow every week cuz guys pummeled him with hate. I know a thing or two about hate from this website and how unfair it gets at times.
And before anyone wants to look back and proclaim that I was bigging up lin like he is the next nash, I’m not predicting that. Guys hate when I predict here. All I am saying now is when a pg that is playing well in mike’s system, there is going to be a huge difference in efficiency of the offense. And the outcome of games will be more hopeful. Lin very well is playing like a good player. Any good pg will make a team in flux better. I was only one of a few ppl who believed this was the problem with the knicks. But I was ridiculed. Any good pg should have their team’s offense more sharp. And for the last 3 games of the knicks, that position has been very well played and the results speak for itself.
My ninja Jeremy Lin!
Melo out, and Lin wins? Bottom line, Lin is better than Melo. Sure Melo gets the gaudy numbers but he CANNOT get the W; Lin steps in and they’re 3-0. That is undisputable proof that Lin is better than Melo.
This is why Nash won 2 MVPs! In the end basketball is a TEAM game. Look at who Nash has around him, and still the Suns can win.
Melo is a mid-level player at best. Yes, mid-level, cuz he doesn’t help the team win.
Notice I don’t mention Amare. Reason is, Amare needs a team-oriented team to play well. Melo, well, Melo thinks he IS the team.
Hey Dime how come you guys didn’t put a nice pic of Jeremy Lin on smack today instead of Rudy Gay. The guy is on a tear right now, showing what he is capable of doing all along.
I never said anything to belittle what Lin is doing. If you read my posts and tried to understand them, I even said Lin saved D’Antoni’s job. If you want me to spell it out… he’s the sole reason the Knicks are playing well. It’s not because of D’Antoni’s so-called “system”. D’Antoni’s “system” is a 7 seconds or less offense… that’s not what we witnessed last night. It was Lin making plays, and creating shots, and ran a TON of pick n rolls.
“I seriously hope no one thinks all lin was doing is pick and roll passing. ”
The pick n roll isn’t just about passing. It’s the most basic play in basketball but is only successful with smart decision making. Lin knows how to run it. He makes the right decisions. Whether it’s passing, or driving, or swinging the ball, or pulling it back out to reset. He ran the pick n roll all night, the game before, and the game before that.
“If it was as simple as you make it out”
What he DID was not simple… what they RAN was simple. The pick n roll is a simple play. A simple play that creates a ton of options. He read the options and made the right plays. Bibby and Douglas have no idea how to read the pick n roll. You really want to disagree and say the pick n roll is not a simple play?? It’s the most basic play in basketball. Period.
Please re-read my posts and try to understand them if you are going to address me. You’re ‘understanding’ things things that i didn’t even write. I don’t mean that in no condescending way. I’m dead serious. You’re seeing things that aren’t there. Like you just want to argue… which is fine, but argue about something that I actually wrote.
gotta say Tyson chandler has been growing on me… he is really anchoring that team… always talking on d, cleaning up the boards, running that p&r nicely, staying outta foul trouble for the most part but still contesting when he is.
john wall’s offense is so one dimensional, but when lin’s idea of d is to put his hands behind his back, Id be taking it to his chest all day too.
Snap, what to do now. Jeremy Lin is playing well but Carmelo Anthony will return shortly. So you keep Melo happy and give him the ball so he can get his, or continue going to the team oriented play with Jeremy Lin running the show.
Now that is a tough dicision whether you make the right move and go with what’s working, or fall back into the rut of relying on your star player to make things work … when it’s clearly not working. That is the real question for the Knicks.
Still no one has gone for 50 yet, still taking bets on who will be the first!
I agree with JAY. Truly the pick & roll is the most simple play that you can run, and at the same time it can be the strongest play a team can run. Having a player that knows how to run the pick & roll, and that knows how to see all the options and make the right decision is money for a team. When you’re running the pick & roll to it’s full potential it’s almost unstoppable.
Through the pick & roll you disrupt the defense enough to create scoring options for you and your teammates.
Basically the pick & roll (P&R), when executed well from the beginning, free’s up your ball handler giving him (or her) space to either 1)drive to the basket 2)have enough space for an open jump shot 3)or look for the player who can cut to the basket after the screen. And thats just three options automatically for TWO players on the floor. You can have your ball handler and another player running the P&R while the other 3 players can execute screen and cut patterns to create even more offensive options. BUT with this you need a ball handler(s) that is aware and can constantly make the right decisions to score.
Kobe will go for 50 first. Maybe Durant.
That foul they called on Jeremy Lin when John Wall drove INTO HIM was complete BS. That’s how terrible the NBA has gotten. Not all players get that call either, just a select few (ironically DRose isn’t one of them). I believe the terrible foul calling and soft a$$ rules has led to players not needing to know actual skills to score. A guy who is a freak athlete like Lebron or Blake Griffin only has to put their heads down, throw themselves down the lane, and wait for the contact. It’s horrible to watch.
If the NBA cleans up the rules/foul calling and make it more even and fair, we could see players being forced to develop real skills in order to score.
JAY – Come on. You know what will happen when Melo comes back. You think he’s going to think “Holy crap! We are winning and the ball is moving, I am going to come back and not screw up the flow of the game!”? No. He’s going to come back, the ball will stop when it hits him, and all will be back to normal with the Knicks. Melo for Deron, done. You could scream “PICK AND ROLL” for 50+ wins a season.
LOL@ Dime for making fun of Stu Scott saying Pargo “crushed kids” when like 8 sentences earlier they wrote that Lin smashed on the “entire capital”.
F-UNC !
sub zero putting the silencer on before double tapping the dean dome
big ups to LINSANITY!
including the 20+ he got when he came off the bench, dude’s got 3 20+ games together…
it’s funny because his game is so similar yet so different from john wall… similar in that both are drive and kick type of pg, different in that where wall tries to take over with athleticism, lin is making better decisions…
if lin gets a reliable jumper, and a decent 3, he should be a mainstay in the L… was at the game last night, and even in warm ups, his j looked shaky…
but the first thing for lin to do is to study all the games stat played with nash… that phoenix team never had a good (not great) C like tyson… but novak can be the knick version of frye…
melo better watch out cuz i’m not sure if he’s still the media darling of NY… lin’s got much better marketability… imagine how many shoes/jerseys he can sell if he was showcased on this team… trade deadline is coming and knicks can use a less selfish SF… they should totally shop melo for Gay/Josh Smith… heck even Granger if they can get psycho T along with it…
more on that marketability thing… how long would the lakers wait before trying to sign Lin?? we all know they need a PG, and LA would be a huge market for Lin… when was the last time derek fisher or steve blake scored 20+ 3 games in a row? wait, when was the last time fisher and blake scored 20+ together 3 games in a row? heck, when was the last time any current laker other than kobe or pau scored 20+ 3 games in a row?
What NBA team doesn’t run the pick & roll? Coaches know that it can be a deadly play, but not every one can have players like Steve Nash, Ricky Rubio, or Chris Paul … who live on the pick & roll.
oh, and let’s put things in context, getting the best of dwill (on that crap nets team), devin harris, and jwall is one thing… let’s see how lin handles dwade and company next… lin should get good stats if they put like chalmers on him, but all heck is going to break loose if they somehow pull a W on the heat…
ryan anderson better watch out for his most improved player award…
No way is it a good idea to trade Jeremy Lin to the Lakers. Lin is scoring and doing his thing cause he’s getting minutes and getting the green light, WITHOUT Melo on the wing as a black hole ball dominator. And obviously Lin is taking full advantage and showing that he’s worthy of the getting those minutes.
But can you imagine getting traded to Laker town. You really think Lin is going to be doing the same thing with Kobe on the wing, arms extended out as making a target with his hands, waiting for the ball to fall in his hands. C’mon bro. No way that will work. I would feel bad for Lin in that situation cause you wont see him putting up numbers like right now.
Props to Jay for having the patience to deal with people like that. You must be great with kids lol. Great to see Lin repping the Asian community. He’s giving Asians someone to root for since Yao Ming retired since Yi never lived up to his potential. D’antoni should put Shumpert more at the 2 since he seems more comfortable at that position. A starting lineup of Lin, Fields, Walker, Jeffries and Chandler?? Lin is a playmaking genius by getting points out of that lineup, let alone keep the game close. It doesn’t hurt that the Wizards suck. Anyway, good win for the Knicks and awful game by Rubio. Please let him and Griffin be on the same team for the Rising Stars game.
I was looking forward to Irving vs. Paul. Too bad it didn’t happen but heckuva game by Sessions.
And 80s night with Will Ferrell should happen more often. “He still lives with his mother” and “His favorite movie is the notebook” killed me.
IT’s all about the situation and the opportunity that Jeremy Lin is being given right now. And he’s showing up early and getting it done; Good for Lin.
And lets remember that once Carmelo Anthony comes back he’ll get reinserted right away and become the focal point of the offense. Melo’s role as a basketball player is a scorer, so unfortunately I don’t think anything is going to change with him, get him the ball and he’s gonna look for his shot. I just hope the Knicks coaches find a way to adjust the game plan and get Lin more involved.
I hope your wrong. The East needs more elite teams to give the Heat some trouble in the playoffs.
JDish: Perfect analysis of the P&R (thanks for abbreviating).
Just to take ur example further… if the 2 man game off a P&R is successful a few times, the other defenders will start to sag off their man. Next thing you know, perimeter guys are open all over the place. If THAT isn’t the simplest play in basketball, I don’t know what is. Perhaps someone more knowledgeable can enlighten me.
It’s funny how ppl equate shot attempts to not passing the ball. Melo is a great outlet passer, consistently finds chandler for lobs and is good at finding cutters. U don’t get 4+ assists by accident. Your almighty durant has a career high this year of 3.something assists but is matching it with just as much if not more turnovers…like he does every year of his nba career. Melo’s ball stopping is not good always, but he is decisive with his arsenal of moves. One dribble pull up, no one can stop it. Posting up naturally comes with holding the ball. I can’t believe someone who gets close to 5 assists a game is getting criticized for not moving the ball. Sure he does it at times, but the fact he moves the ball just as much is the reason he is an underappreciated, off the radar good passer. And haters only look at his shot attempts without looking at the game and assume he is being selfish.
i agree, knicks would be crazy to trade lin to the lakers now, BUT… lin’s only got a guaranteed deal for this season… FA in the off season and any team can make him an offer… so i guess what i was trying to say is that the knicks better offer him a multi year deal soon…
also agree to an extent that kobe is a black hole just like melo… difference is that melo has been like that even when he was playing with a good pg (billups in denver) but kobe’s never played with a good pg… kobe’s only played with dominant bigs like shaq/gasol who need to be fed the rock… even if the lakers run 50% iso for kobe, and the other 50% pick and roll with kobe as the spot up option and gasol/bynum rolling in the paint… (which should mean kobe is still gettin touches on about 70% of lakers posessions, so he shouldn’t be too mad) lakers would be a much better team…
again, i agree that lin probably won’t put up numbers like this much longer, even on the knicks when stat/melo/bdizzle want playing time…
my point, really, is that lakers need a PG because the whole world knows that mike brown knows NOTHING about offense… and that lin would be very marketable in LA…
all that other stuff is just basketball babble :P
response to your #41…
absolutely, this is about coming to work ready to play… kid didn’t slack off in the off season and was ready for action…
Thanks man. Lol! And actually I do work with underprivileged kids once in a while on weekends. You can tell that from my posts??? Lol!
I like “Linsanity” – no digs at his Asian background, just a good nickname for a suddenly hot player. I bet he was glad to leave Golden State, aka The Land Of The Jackers.
Tony Parker is killing it right now. I’m so happy Pop never shipped his ass out a few years back – He truly anchors that team. Elite Point Guard, Serial Adulterer and an all-around good guy.
Where’s doc at? That’s gotta be the Spurs second win in Philly in probably the last 15 years. Celebrate it with me!
i wonder how many of the 4+ assists melo gets come from… ‘yikes, i’ve held the ball for too long, there’s only 3 seconds left on the shot clock, let me get rid of the ball so i don’t get a turnover’
melo is criticized for not passing the ball because he takes too many bad shots… just because you have a chance of making a shot doesn’t make it a good shot, especially when you have players with an easier attempt one pass away…
melo is paid to be a scorer, except he’s not leading the league in actual scoring, nor is he leading the league in any %s…