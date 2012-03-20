Jeremy Lin & Landry Fields Breakdown Their “Secret” Handshake

03.20.12 6 years ago

As Landry Fields puts it, this handshake is only for “basically geniuses.” Harvard and Stanford connect here to breakdown exactly how Fields and Jeremy Lin go about executing their pre-game handshake. It’s elaborate. It’s “bromance.” And it’s pretty funny. Thanks to our friends at How To Make It, we now have an answer for what exactly they’re doing at the start of every game.

Here it is in action:

H/T How To Make It

What do you think of their handshake?

