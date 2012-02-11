Jeremy Lin Outplays Kobe Bryant; Chris Paul Hits A Game-Winner

02.11.12 7 years ago 107 Comments
Hopefully Kobe knows who Jeremy Lin is now. After spending time between the Lakers’ win in Boston and last night’s 92-85 loss in NYC doing his best to try to say he had no clue who the NBA’s newest sensation was, Bryant got one-upped by the man who has now scored more points in his first three starts than any player ever has since the NBA/ABA merger. Lin blew up for 38 points and seven assists, incubating Derek Fisher (He had one spin move in the first half that sent Fisher back to 1996) and running the lazy Lakers all over the half-court. Bryant was great (34 points, 10 rebounds) but every other player in purple was complete garbage. Lin didn’t get much help either. Didn’t matter though. Lin, the smartest starting point guard since that kid from Finding Forrester, has been so good he’s single-handedly dissolved the Ricky Rubio phenomenon, had every Atlanta Hawk in their post-game locker room glued to the TV, watching and shouting, and even has Q-Tip tweeting how real he is. He’s been such a beast that Kim K started following his Twitter. Okay, we made that up. But either way, Kobe should’ve done some more scouting … Do the Magic really want Jason Richardson taking their last shot in overtime of a two-point loss to Atlanta? Now, it looked like he was the second option on the inbound, but he didn’t hesitate to go for what would have been a game-winner. He averages just 1.5 made threes a game (even though he has been shooting better lately), and yet fired it up from the left with 10 seconds to go in OT after also missing a free throw in regulation that could’ve won it. It clanged out to Jameer Nelson, who also missed from the right wing … Are Nelson’s playoff comments to Derrick Rose (“See you in the second round”) last year still riling up Atlanta? With players chatting right after the buzzer, Josh Smith (an All-Star caliber line of 23 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks) took obvious joy in the win by waving at the crowd and Orlando players with a smile on his face … Dwyane Wade (26 points) had a move in the first half of Miami 17-point thumping of the Wizards where he split a double-team, did a 360 in the air, drew contact from JaVale McGee and still made a wild circus layup over his shoulder. That was the best non-dunk we’ve seen all season … In fact, Wade and LeBron (who looked like he was coasting all night) combined to score the Heat’s last 18 points of the first half, almost all of them on highlights. When it was all over, the two stars were seen giving John Wall (15 points, 10 assists) an extended talk. We’re guessing it went something like this: “Don’t re-sign here…” And the Thunder got 28 points from Russell Westbrook in a 14-point win in Utah … Keep reading to hear why the Pistons interviewed Chewbacca …

