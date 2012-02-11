Jeremy Lin Outplays Kobe Bryant; Chris Paul Hits A Game-Winner

Hopefully Kobe knows who Jeremy Lin is now. After spending time between the Lakers’ win in Boston and last night’s 92-85 loss in NYC doing his best to try to say he had no clue who the NBA’s newest sensation was, Bryant got one-upped by the man who has now scored more points in his first three starts than any player ever has since the NBA/ABA merger. Lin blew up for 38 points and seven assists, incubating Derek Fisher (He had one spin move in the first half that sent Fisher back to 1996) and running the lazy Lakers all over the half-court. Bryant was great (34 points, 10 rebounds) but every other player in purple was complete garbage. Lin didn’t get much help either. Didn’t matter though. Lin, the smartest starting point guard since that kid from Finding Forrester, has been so good he’s single-handedly dissolved the Ricky Rubio phenomenon, had every Atlanta Hawk in their post-game locker room glued to the TV, watching and shouting, and even has Q-Tip tweeting how real he is. He’s been such a beast that Kim K started following his Twitter. Okay, we made that up. But either way, Kobe should’ve done some more scouting … Do the Magic really want Jason Richardson taking their last shot in overtime of a two-point loss to Atlanta? Now, it looked like he was the second option on the inbound, but he didn’t hesitate to go for what would have been a game-winner. He averages just 1.5 made threes a game (even though he has been shooting better lately), and yet fired it up from the left with 10 seconds to go in OT after also missing a free throw in regulation that could’ve won it. It clanged out to Jameer Nelson, who also missed from the right wing … Are Nelson’s playoff comments to Derrick Rose (“See you in the second round”) last year still riling up Atlanta? With players chatting right after the buzzer, Josh Smith (an All-Star caliber line of 23 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks) took obvious joy in the win by waving at the crowd and Orlando players with a smile on his face … Dwyane Wade (26 points) had a move in the first half of Miami 17-point thumping of the Wizards where he split a double-team, did a 360 in the air, drew contact from JaVale McGee and still made a wild circus layup over his shoulder. That was the best non-dunk we’ve seen all season … In fact, Wade and LeBron (who looked like he was coasting all night) combined to score the Heat’s last 18 points of the first half, almost all of them on highlights. When it was all over, the two stars were seen giving John Wall (15 points, 10 assists) an extended talk. We’re guessing it went something like this: “Don’t re-sign here…” And the Thunder got 28 points from Russell Westbrook in a 14-point win in Utah … Keep reading to hear why the Pistons interviewed Chewbacca …
madison square guardlin was my fav sign of the night only cuz i used to have the 80’s poster of ewing in the daisy dukes with the two german shepards and the chain link fence.
what a game. cant believe they are competing with the roster they have. shows you what TEAM ball can do and it’s why we watch sports… for stories like this. but can they stop showin melo on the bench… it’s like a reminder that this shh is coming to an end
that game was embarrassing if u are a Kobe fan or a laker fan. if u are a laker fan… I’m sorry u have to cheer for Kobe. dude is 1-11 and the Knicks have Novak and Jeffries on the court against Bynum and gasol and he ain’t looking inside! not even thinking about it! he had one assist all night(late in the 4th). bricklaying and having the ball in your hands the majority of the time on offense and u have 1 assist. SMDH. I could write a book right now about it right
Kobe off the backboard to himself to split a double team… to try and shoot again, then doubleteamed as he catches it in the air and he makes a bail out pass to gasol, because he CANT SHOOT and the announcers say great play by kobe!! ARE YOU KIDDING ME. call a spade a spade! plz! then again hubie did refer to Kobe as 6’8
good to see the MSG crowd excited about ball again. but are the Knicks even gonna have room to resign the golden child?
I’m out like james dolan sitting in his owners box like mr burns thinking about calling up isiah for a late night booty call to celebrate
Jeremy Lin is the truth!!!
Oh also Bryant was NOT great …he should learn to pass the fucking ball!!!
Lin > Kobe! Haha, probably not, but even though this kid is on the knicks, he seems like he hasn’t been tainted by the douchebaggary that can infect a person by just passing through that hell hole of a fucking city. I love the story behind the kid, and the lil’ cocksucker even seems like a decent guy. I hope being in new york doesn’t fuck him up, and transform him into a giant douche. Melo coming back will stomp this kid out most likely, but it’s a great feel good story to follow until that happens.
After my two nights as a Laker fan, I think I’m done with that bullshit. I don’t know how people can cheer for them (Kobe), they(he) are such a huge disappointment, and watching Kobe do everything he can to ignore teammates is soooo frustrating. I’ve always thought Bynum was a little overhyped, but as silky mentioned, Novak and Jefferies were guarding Pau and Bynum and they were reduced to fetching offensive rebounds again. Kobe’s one assist was originally a pass to himself, has that ever happened in a game? The ONLY unselfish move he does was an attempt to be selfish too, haha.
Good to see Rondo making a statement about not being included in the allstar game. Of course, that statement was “Hey guys! I’m a douchebag and I didn’t deserve to go anyways!”. Jose is just an unstoppable beast apparently. I don’t know if I like Toronto fucking around with their lotto chances, but I know I do LOVE them raping up on some celtics, those taint douche motherfuckers.
Yo Jeremy Lin got game!! He be dropping mad buckets and dishing dope dimes!!
kobe never said he doesnt know who he is. he said he knows who he is but doesnt know what he has done and hasnt no idea what they’re talking about after yesterday’s boston game. every media outlet including dime here is trying to make kobe sound ignorant
im sold on lin. get rid of bum baron davis and bibby. start lin for the rest of the season. knicks, if they’re smart, should sign him up for a few years as well. suddenly a lot of oversea chinese TV outlets are trying to show knick games overseas and tickets and jerseys are being sold. its bigger than last year when melo came over.
i wouldnt be surprised if we start seeing chinese ads in the MSG soon
the lakers’ formula got them the most championships in the nba in the last 3 years.
i hope amare is okay. sad story losing any life. it almost takes away from the excitement of the knicks for me.
anyway, i am happy i kept faith in the knicks since day 1, even when it was so easy to laugh at them. i knew they’d find a solution. playoff bound… although guys here said that was a fantasy.
bottom line…keep it up ny. good pg play equals stable offense. as long as there is steady production from that position, anything is possible when good players are surrounded.
chinese ads? i thought he was taiwanese.
also…i wonder how guys are able to write novels in comments when this article is fresh off the press. o_O
the timespan is off, unless guys write a thousand words per minute.
anyway, yea, back to lin, i was wondering as well if he would have the yao effect.
whoever used the term golden child..nvm..i just happened to use it like a few days ago.
he’s american. from what i’ve read his parents taiwanese. but lin’s generating yao-like interest in china.
Rubio going to outplay Lin tomorrow night!!
Wow. Lots of fans wearing Lakers jerseys and rocking Knicks gear at the same time including some with Jeremy Lin signs.
They’re all jumping on the beiber-wagon.
Damn Bruce, we haven’t seen much from your racist ass around here lately. But I guess even you got a case of the lin-fluenza!
Great game, great story. It will be interesting to see if he can impact the game without scoring as much when Stat and Melo come back. Hopefully he’s got the right stuff and we’ll see his assists go up when his scoring comes down. For now I’m going to just enjoy what the kid has given NBA fans all over the world!
Btw, Taiwan is actually called The Republic of China (ROC) and as opposed to The People’s Republic of China (mainland China). They split a half century ago whe Mao chased Changkai Sheck off the continent and began the social revolution turning China communist. My point being that Taiwanese are actually Chinese.
“Kobe’s one assist was originally a pass to himself…” Hahaha. A ballhog can’t get it any more ironic than that.
Kobe is the classic example of the term ‘Hero Ball’.
Maybe the age of the Lakers team is just showing. Still, there was just no fluidity in their game. The third quarter was just ugly.
I just do not get it when you have two dominant big guys that are both a mismatch against anyone the Knicks can throw at them and yet they combined only for 18 shots while Kobe took 29.
Jeremy Lin is a breath of fresh air. Does this reflect on the competence of Mark Jackson as a head coach?
5 points, 5 assists, and 7 rebounds in 41 minutes, on the surface (I repeat. On the surface.), are stat lines from someone who is ready to be traded. But then again, I would only believe it if he is already wearing a Jazz uniform.
Watching the Lakers become a disgrace for basketball I was thinking that Brown’s coaching, like in Cleveland, resorts to encouraging his best player to take over the game. Too bad that only Lebron was a great passer and could get some teammates involved. Kobe apparently has no clue how to do that. In a system with more freedom Kobe should have had his best assist season ever. For me this season settled it, I would take Lebron over Kobe for sure. Oh and for a while I read the proof that Lebron is more clutch too:
[chasing23.com]
Every Friday I play ball with 30-40 Chinese players. No, I’m not in China, I study at a little university in The Netherlands. Here, the Chinese have their own inter-university league… Usually they are wearing KD, Kobe or (most of them) old T-Mac jerseys. I swear yesterday I could hear them talking about Lin and I expect next week at least one of them showing up in a Knicks uni.
I had my theory about Lin’s coming out week. A very smart guy who got a chance to play. I’ve seen in other leagues, where it’s more distinguishable, smart guys putting up numbers and getting wins for their teams, even though they are not very good at anything.. just average. The Harvard kid proves it.. although I read that he wants to be a pope or something and as I think religion is B.S., Lin might not be so smart after all.
Anyway, until he fades into obscurity again, probably next year, I’m on the Lin wagon. He’s the story of the season, or of the decade as the NBA guys said.
@ alf
It’s not about ugly quarters. I’ve seen every laker game this season and the offense is just flat out disgusting. Not for a few minutes or a quarter but all the time. That’s what happens when you pass on Adelman and hire Mike Brown. The Lakers had one chance to keep Kobe under control and that was Rick Adelman. It’s gonna be ugly for the next few years
one more thing:
“He (Melo) has to understand: Despite a max contract, his All-Star seasons, his face on the Garden marquee, suddenly Anthony has to fit into Jeremy Lin’s Knicks.”
I think what kobe did was necessary because both of them were getting double-teamed and pau was playing soft. How the hell he let steve novak guard him on several possessions he had.
I just saw a full game of the Knicks so my post is gonna be 90% about the Harvard Hurricane from Heaven Jeremy Lin. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.
So first of all the kid looks fragile and clumsy. Like he’s gonna stumble each time he drives to the hoop. Then after 5 mins, he looks worn out, huffing and puffing. But then each time I say that, he ninjas his way to the hoop and does some crazy acrobatic layup. He looked out of control sometimes tonight though. But I like how he isn’t afraid to challenge Gasol and Bynum. Kid has guts. Plus he has a solid jumpshot.
He’s also very humble. He also looks giddy like he’s gonna burst out laughing each time he does an interview. He also looks awkward as hell each time he chest bumps and fist pumps with his teammates, which cracks me up each time.
Throughout the game I was checking how Melo would react each time Lin made a great play. I think I only saw one shot of him cheering and that was when Lin was killing LA during crunch time. Still, I’m hoping Melo buys into Linsanity, even though there’s a slim chance of that happening. Most points by a Knicks this season! Crazy! Not by ‘Melo, not by Amar’e (aka the apostrophe duo) but by Jeremy freaking Lin. And it was against Lakers that’s supposed to have one of the best defenses in the league. The Knicks almost shot themselves in the foot though by going like 5-10 from FT in the 4th. Thank goodness for Lin and Shumpert.
Kobe was talking trash about Lin before they played. I wonder what he thinks about him now. Right now, I don’t know who I’m gonna root for more between him and Rubio. Speaking of which, can’t wait for that matchup tomorrow.
BTW I’m now entirely convinced that winning isn’t Kobe’s primary goal entering each game this season. He’s obviously on a mission to be the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. That play where he he threw the ball off the backboard and rebounded it so he could pass it to Gasol was one of the dumbest moves I’ve seen in my entire life. He could’ve just passed it to Gasol the first time but the announcers were celebrating that play like it was some ingenius feat. It was impressive alright, as impressive as Ricky Davis missing his shot on purpose so he can rebound it and get a triple double.
lin mvp!!!
too bad carmelo is gonna come back and fuck the knicks up. can the knicks trade melo for danilo one for one?? denver would prob hang up.
btw hahaha at the dan lebatard when he said that for 7/8s of his career kobe doesnt even know he had teammates no way he can know about lin.
@Unknown – Tyrone, is that you?
The best part of the Lin story is that Toney Douglas is not getting any minutes
Im absolutely loving Lin right now, but lets be honest, the real reason the Knicks won last night was because Kobe wanted to score 1000000 points at the garden. I mean, Steve fucking Novak had about 30 minutes and the Lakers front court took less than 20 shots.
alf, i think it’s okay to talk publicly about how good religion is. on the flip side, i think words should never be uttered when one disagrees with the idea of religion. that is offensive.
@ nyk, are you actually from china? if you are i think that’s pretty cool. i have my reasons.
um…jballer, nice info on the taiwan-china connection. but i’m actually pretty sure taiwanese people hate being called chinese. they consider themselves distinct. and i believe it’s valid to ask whether someone is taiwanese or chinese, cause there is a significant difference.
2012 non-all stars i wish the best for in their future attempts to make the game. my top 10 of who hasn’t made the game yet whom i’d like to see get in fast.
rudy gay
monta ellis
josh smith
brandon jennings
tyreke evans
stephen curry
danilo gallinari
john wall
demarcus cousins
james harden
james harden is the only guy on that list who i hate watching his on-court mannerisms. he gets gassed far too often. but when he is cooking, his game is good enough for that game.
Kobe is still at the Gah-den practicing that spin move Lin put on Fisher lol. Real talk, I didn’t even know Jeremy Lin was Asian until I saw a picture of him a year ago. At times I would get him confused with Jeremy Lamb.
Right now there is a ton of pressure on him. If he has a game where he only scores 19 and dishes out 4 assists people will say “See I told y’all he was a fluke, he ain’t shit so now y’all can get off his dick” and other nonsense like that.
Ironically, kobe had the same remarks before,during, and after the knicks game…
“I don’t even know what the fuck is going on. What the fuck is going on?”
reports have surfaced that, while gilbert arenas has organized a workout for nba teams to observe him, kobe has come out saying his blessings are with the lakers to make a move for the free agent guard. gilbert has gotten in shape, received the same surgery that kobe has on his knee and is holding the workout in LA. i don’t know whether his blessings came before or after the lakers loss yesterday, but it would make sense if it were actually within that time frame.
i feel like maybe they could wait for jr smith, but i know they’d rather shore up the pg position first and foremost. and there is still the possibility they could land both guards anyway.
Taiwanese are mostly the Chinese who fled China when communism was came. They are the most “westernized” Chinese if there ever were… Remember that activists, artists, free thinkers, being open minded, expressing your shit and the like are discouraged by China. So it really isn’t a surprise that Lin having more than something between his ears. Most of the smart ones who had the chance to get out went to Taiwan.
“American parts, Russian parts, all made in Taiwan.” Shit, just remembered that from some movie… lol
So, the Linsanity continues. Derrick Rose and D-Wade are lucky the fan voting closed a while ago otherwise the chinese fans would have voted him in to start in the All Star game
“…communism came.” scratch the ‘was’. tried to re-edit the shit to make it a less profane, sober version… lol
sh!tfaced
Armageddon (one with Bruce Willis) when Russian cosmonaut was fucking around with the shit and it wasn’t working.
JEREMY LIN PUNKS THE LAKERS. Dam Melo better hurry back and put Lin on his place before him and laha be put get put out of there own house VIA trade. As a Heat fan I never thought I would like a Knock player. But dude is rubbing off on me(I just vomit). Lakers really suck and Amare has to be 1 of the most happiest guys on Earth right now. A Asian is now the man in NEW YORK and Melo better not piss him off. I can’t wait to see what happens when Melo comes.
GET THE BALL OUT OF HIS HANDS MELO!!!
[www.youtube.com]
1 white girl in video says: she wouldn’t date a white guy acting black, but a black guy acting white is classy.
the taiwanese terror would prolly replace yao ming’s voting power.
rubio vs jeremey… next up. couple of kids who most of us never thought could play in the league. never thought these two would be making the most impact in basketball…
The triangle system made Kobe a champ, aka Phil Jackson made him a champ. When Rudy T took over the first time after Phil’s initial farewell, he was jackin shots (granted he didn’t have shit around him back then) and people proclaimed him to be a selfish ballhog. Now what’s happening? Lakers are struggling, Kobe ain’t passing, and I blame the system. Mike Brown may be a talented coach, but he is not ready to handle two 7 footers and a superstar. What the hell did he do w/ LeBron? Nothing, he just let Bron do work if he was tripled hopefully a shooter was open and he would hit the open look. Lakers fans, I’m sorry, but y’all are screwed and nothing but Phil (w/ the current roster in place) will help to win another ring.
BOOM. I said it.
godammit, sporty. how the hell do you always finish your posts with some gay sounding shit? damn, man… lol
oh yeah. thanks. it was at the tip of my tongue and i still couldn’t remember and almost googled it
Lin is playing like the best point guard in basketball right now.
Raptors… please lose.
Fisher… please retire.
Kobe… please pass.
Seriously, Kobe has had tunnel vision before but last night was one of the worse cases in a while. And we all know why; he didn’t want to be outdone by that dude everyone keeps asking him about.
Well guess what Kobe… you were. And your team lost.
@Showtime:
That’s exactly the problem. Knowing the way Kobe is, the Lakers had one chance to reel him in for a championship run by hiring Adleman. Instead, they went with Mike Brown for no apparent reason and they lost Kobe that very instant. He has lost the tiny bit of faith he had in the team, lost the bench he actually liked (shannon brown, lamar odom) and now he’s just gunning for that number one spot. This is what happens when you don’t keep your star player happy, and with Kobe he’s learned not to say anything publicly about it anymore…now he’s gonna protest on the court.
so, i know there were a bunch of guys here before the lin phenomena hit the streets, that said that diantoni must go and to put his head on a platter for wolves.
i think diantoni should get some credit for the success of lin. not only did lin come out and sing the praises of mike d being unbelievable with his offensive schemes, but mike d was (probably) the guy who put in the word to bring in lin as a free agent.
mike diantoni, usually gave the original 12th man minutes toward end of games. but there was a turning point i remember, and it was during the celtics game, the one where the knicks were so close to winning. coach had actually put lin in some important minutes as the very first guard off the bench. that showed a lot of faith in someone who usually saw garbage minutes. he didn’t play long that game, but in their next game, mike diantoni still put him in the game in some important minutes against the nets. and lin made coach look good.
the next game against the jazz, he became the starter. i remember watching the utah-ny game on msg, and walt fraizer started talking about the boston game the knicks lost earlier that week. walt claimed he was like “what the heck is diantoni doing putting this guy in the game now? ” questioning mike diantoni as to why he would put the last guy on the bench in a tough game. he claimed he was pleasantly surprised at the results the next game.
also, consider mike diantoni’s conviction to start lin immediately. he wasn’t on no “let’s have him as the 6th man a few more games.” no, he believed in the pg play of the kid so much that he was confident to have him take over the position, and continue to play him even though the kid looked gassed playing so many minutes. shows diantoni’s brilliance and ability to analyze talent, and the pg position which he covets. i didn’t think it was fair guys claiming diantoni should’ve been fired when he didn’t have the engine to his car up until a week ago.
just saying, mike d is a better coach than most of you guys were making him out to be. guys were calling his phx days a fluke. but he had a pg then, he didn’t have on in ny this season. he did have one in felton, when he had them on track for the playoffs, then lost a pg down the line. more guys that truly knew diantoni’s style should have showed more leeway with him . no pg= no good. decent pg=decent good.
just saying.
oh goddamn shit. not another one. get a life. seriously. and don’t say your stupid “when i said/i told you so” bullshit if you fluke another one.
just saying
Again, I’ll post at every opportunity to trash Carmelo.
This is what New York needs.
A hardworking player with tremendous basketball IQ that happens to score ridiculous points.
Not a ridiculous scorer that happens to be a pussy and doesn’t believe in hardwork.
Seriously, is anybody out there still a fan of Carmelo?
Seriously?
It’s perfect coincidence that the biggest sensation in the NBA right now is the epitome of hardwork and dedication, and is a Knick, while Carmelo, the sorry epitome of an overhyped, lazy piece of shit who happens to score alot…. also wears the same uniform.
Perfect coincidence.
PS: As the number one Melo basher here, I would like to thank Jeremy Lin for the perfect opportunity to continue bashing Melo.
@ SoulChorea
Spot on, man. I was very happy when the Twolves hired Kurt Rambis because he would have been an awful coach for us. Then Brian Shaw took over as Phil’s top assistant and I was frightened ’cause no way Kobe would have respected a role player he played with. The front office did the right thing letting Shaw walk although they did it for the wrong reasons. Houston didn’t resign Adelman, the Lakers even interview him and then fall for Mike Brown. Jim Buss will make Dolan/Isiah look smart
“but mike d was (probably) the guy who put in the word to bring in lin as a free agent. ”
FYI, D’Antoni doesn’t make player transactions.
Lin played the last 3 games freestyling. I can’t give credit to the coach when lin hasn’t even learned the sets yet. They weren’t running his offense. That’s my point. Those games were all Lin.
That said, last night I saw more sets. There was more structure to their offense. So now I’m giving credit where it’s due. Good job D’Antoni. There’s no way the Knicks win that game last night with Lin just freestyling.
I will give credit WHEN it’s due. To say D’Antoni was the reason for Lin’s success for the last 3 games is pre-mature. Watch the last 3 games again, and compare it to last night. Those first 3 games were not his offense.
shitfaced…what do you mean there you go again? did i say anything that did not make sense, or anything offensive?
lol @ jay, um… tony parker is playing like the best pg right now, lin just the most hyped. Doesnt mean he isnt playing great but parker if i’m not mistaken just had like back-2-back games of over 37 points and 7/8 assist.