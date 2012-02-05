Jeremy Lin Saves New York; Kyrie Irving Is The Truth

Forget Steve Nash and Baron Davis. Jeremy Lin is taking over NYC. The Knicks survived New Jersey 99-92, and it was their popular bench warmer who had the city juiced. Deron Williams (21 points, 11 assists), the former best point guard in the world, was getting worked over by Lin (25 points, five rebounds, seven assists) down the stretch. Jumpers. Pick-n-rolls Everything was out of wack for New York. Carmelo (3-for-15) couldn’t make a shot, and Amar’e Stoudemire wasn’t much better, but Lin was pulling out reverses, and after a three-point play, Tyson Chandler was doing the Brandy Reed celebration from back in the day … The Sixers turned in another one of those weird box scores they’ve become famous for in their 11-point win over the Hawks. Six players scored in double figures for Philly, with four of them (the only guys who got in who weren’t starting) coming off the bench … “Kevin Love has really gotten it going since he stepped on Luis Scola‘s face…” Huh? We missed part of Minnesota’s win over Houston, but we DID hear that. Apparently the refs missed it too. But Scola being a good soldier didn’t wild out like Nicky in Casino, and a confrontation was avoided. Surprising, because they nearly came to blows the last time these teams met. But it fired Love up. He went for 25 and 18 in the win. Dirty? Like drug money … We’ve given up trying to figure out the Magic. A week ago they couldn’t make a shot. Now, after a night of being shut out of hotels in Indy because of some football game, Orlando came into Indiana and followed Dwight Howard (27 points) to a four-point win over the Pacers … Derrick Rose dominated his matchup with Brandon Jennings (eight points, five assists) in the Bulls’ 113-90 win, going for 26 points and 13 dimes … In the matchup that nobody cared about, Greg Monroe (24 points, 16 rebounds) laid down the gauntlet in Detroit’s two-point win over the Hornets … The Lakers didn’t get into Utah until four in the morning before their 96-87 loss to the Jazz, and it showed. Kobe Bryant, Andrew Bynum and Pau Gasol combined for 71 of the team’s points, and while you can chalk that up not to rest but rather to “the rest of this team sucks,” what you can say was that Utah’s bench destroyed the Lakers. Earl Watson (11 helpers) was a difference on one leg, C.J. Miles caught an arena-shaking oop and three forwards off the pine scored in double figures (Josh Howard, Derrick Favors and Enes Kanter). The close game unraveled in the fourth with Mike Brown getting tossed and the Lakers running out of fumes … The Nuggets could’ve at least attempted to check Nicolas Batum. Instead, they let him score 33 points and stroke nine triples off the bench in Portland’s easy 117-97 win. The Blazers closed the door in the third when they turned to Gerald Wallace as their de-facto point. Wallace went coast-to-coast on two straight possessions, first finding Aldridge (29 points) for a dunk and then Batum for a three to drive the knife into Denver’s chest … The Blazer fans also got it right by booing the swag out of Rudy Fernandez. He proceeded to brick nearly every J he took … Keep reading to hear about Kyrie Irving hitting another huge shot …
jeremy lin saves new york is right. but hold on…jeremy lin is a legit what? 8th man? 9th man? 12 man? and guys on this site are saying the knicks have all the pieces needed around amare and melo to win now? and that they have no excuses? i’m not saying they should have excuses, but when you have jeremy lin getting big minutes, jared jeffries getting big minutes, i dunno, you guys seem more like you just wanna make fun of the knicks more than you actually believe the knicks actually have all the pieces you think they need to win now.
the lakers losing doesn’t cause any pain as a fan when i see the knicks pull out a win. and speaking of LA…
i love how you guy’s were protecting uncheckedaggression’s idiocracy. beating around the bush about him thinking blake griffin isn’t supposed to be an allstar. love to see the biasness in action. you guys were so sweet with him.letting him slide on that bs and instead comparing talents of blake-k.love. if you guys are “Real” you woulda burried his ass for speaking such blasphemy. blake griffin should not be an allstar? you guys only express your true opinions by choice. definition of phony.
more altercations with the pacers team huh…i did mention a few days ago how granger don’t take no shit. that whole team is getting a physical reputation. along with being good, larry bird has put together a very respectable squad. being physical is what’s needed to be a good playoff team. the pacers’ arrow is pointing uppity up up up.
oh and yea…i was gonna say something about kyrie irving…but the guys on this site already think i talk too much about him. happy dime did it for me ! :D
Lin is one of the most intense defenders I’ve seen in the league. My opinion is based on his play as a GS Warrior, of course.
if espn doesnt crucify love for blatantly stepping on scola’s face, im calling al sharpton lol….suh stepped on a man with pads and a helmet and was labeled the devil’s son…..just saying
Lost respect for love for stepping on scola like that…
Love climbing all over Scola was just uncalled for and unclassy. Dude is on the cusp of stardom in the league then he goes and does this. Way to get more fans KLove. SMH.
@Bieb while it would be more fun to join the parade led by En Fuego and jus shit on u, i’ll take the moral high-ground and try to break it down for you. The Knicks, having not one but TWO legit franchise players on their roster, have absolutely NO excuse to be playing the way they are in a weak-ass Eastern Conference. NY was considered a contender at the beginning of the season. Now if they keep this sorta play up there wont be any playoffs for them. You shud get smacked upside the head for even trying to defend them, fan or not.
Off the top of my head other teams in the L that have at least 2 bona fide stars on the their squad (regardless of supporting cast):
Boston (12-10)
OKC (18-5)
Miami (17-6)
LA Lakers (14-10)
LAC (14-7)
………NYK (9-15!!!)
No excuses Bieb. Period. Jus let it go.
Granted factors such as coaching system, injuries and quality role players matter (all of which the Knicks have a glaring hole in) but still, the mere presence of 2 great players, making the kinda money they make, should guarantee at least a .500 record which would be good enough for playoff ball in the East.
That they’re not getting it done falls squarely on Melo and STAT. Both great players but too one-dimensional as in all they do (and want to do) is score. No defense, no elevating the players around them. And for this they shud be blamed and called out for. Nothing more annoying than blind, so-and-so can do no wrong fan. If u still cant see it Bieb therez nothing i can do for you.
Jeremy Lin had 1 good game…. I’ve seen Mardy Collins put up numbers. Let me see this dude do it 5 games in a row before I start handing out compliments.
Hes just giving his mind leave him alone. Scroll down if you dont like his post.
Looks like we’re set for great point guards for the next 10 years, but where are all the decent 2s ?? After Kobe and Wade I can’t think of another top teir shooting guard.
Irvin is looking legit with what he’s doing with that Cavs team. They’re 1/2 a game behind the 8th spot in the East – and if Miami get the best record it’d make for a great series!
The west playoff picture just looks wrong, Laker and Mavs and 7 and 8th seed.
That was a pure bitch move by love. Stern should give him 5 games for that. Popovich’s only bad move was getting rid of Scola, but we had Turkoglu at the time, so it made sense …..lmao
Lin had a monster game because he was much fresher than any of the other guys on the court. D-will was playing his 4th game in 5 nights and played 44 minutes.
Also, the other thing, I’ve never liked K-Love and last night just cemented it. I wonder how Minnesota fans feel about their superstar right now..
how depressing is it that the best performance of any knicks guard this season comes from jeremy lin.
@franchise, two legit franchise players (if u wanna call em that) don’t mean shit when you don’t have anyone who can carry the ball past halfcourt without doing something stupid.
The Love play looked unintentional to me. He turned to run up court and couldn’t avoid stepping on scola.
shuttles – usually when an accident happens a player would stop and try to help out the poor guy that got his face accidentally stomped on.
Watch it again
soooo glad franchise mentioned those teams.
tell me this though franchise: of the 4 or 5 teams you mentioned with multiple stars, which of those teams has a star playing playing under their level of what is expected of him like AMARE all season long? excluding his 1 good game in boston last week?
amare has been subpar all year. all year. and those teams you mentioned have their stars playing well. paul pierce was outta shape to begin, but since he’s picked up his conditioning, he’s been balling and they’ve been winning games.
you can’t just look at names. yes amare is supposed to be nice. but he has not played nice. get the facts before you just speak on the records. no offense.
Love was just pissed about the all-star snub and felt like playing the bad guy for a minute. He was symbolically stepping on Blake’s face.
Sadly, even though it was probably a fluke, J Lin amight be the best guard on the Knicks roster. Glad they won, bummed that Stat has dissapeared and Melo hasn’t done anything to help them. The word is unbalanced; two stars and nobody else around them. I can’t believe thst this is the squad they came up with after years of clearing cap space.
Come on, you’re joking, right? The play is still live and Love is supposed to help Scola up and make sure’s he’s alright? Maybe fetch the trainer and let the teams go 4-on-4 for awhile? I’d help a guy up if I accidentally hurt him in a pick up game, but this is the NBA we’re talking about.
That said, I was watching it on my phone before, and after watching it on my computer it does look a little worse. I’m still not sure whether it was intentional or not to be honest. Anyone who has played the game realizes that when there’s a rebound you’re trying to turn and get up the court as fast as possible. You don’t expect that there’s going to be somebody in front of you, or in this case lying on the ground. I dunno, maybe I’m having a hard time believing this from a guy like Love, whereas if it was a guy with a history of this kinda stuff I wouldn’t be too surprised.
Regardless, should be interesting to see what the league does. If they think he did it on purpose that’s pretty bad… seems like stepping on a guy on purpose when he’s on the ground is a lot worse than what Bynum did to Barea in the playoffs last year, and Bynum got 4 games.
I believe what Love did to Scola is called “fuck starting” his face. Its funny that Love probably fouled him, and then adds some injury to that insult. It might not have been intentional, Love looks like he was looking down court the entire time, but it sure wasn’t a nice guy thing to do, heh. Looks almost like h3 started to run, noticed his foot was caught, and tried to shake it free. He will get suspended, but I think he needs a few more of these before being labeled as dirty. I’d love to see this happen to every player who flops…
I watched the Love thing and I don’t see how they can suspend him for that. It didn’t look too intentional to me, but it wasn’t cool. Maybe a game. But fuck Scola. If they didn’t suspend DWade for turning around to stomp over Vajahoo after he crammed on him, they can’t suspend Love for that.
I haven’t seen the Vajygoo dunk on Dirk, and I don’t want to. I don’t know that there is an uglier front line than Cleveland as far as shots go. Between him and Jamison, every shot is some floaty hooky thing that is disgusting.
Lol @ Richard Jenkins reference. Well played. @ Smack writers, ya’ll have stepped it up over the last few weeks. At least when it comes to the pop culture references.
I thought that Rudy Fernandez was traded from the Blazers? Don’t see how he deserves to be booed, especially after inventing the 3 goggles thing.
because i believe rudy stil wanted out…i believe he even said he wanted to play in spain if he wasn’t traded
Let’s see the beib explain this shit:
How about a team with just ONE ‘bona fide star’? He’s even older than Boston’s stars and past his prime and surrounded by has-beens, never-weres, rejects, journeymen and busts.
The 2nd best player on his team puts up 15-10-1-1 and plays 35 minutes a game (very similar to Chandler’s 11-10-1-1, 34 mins).
Top scorer makes 15+ pts/game (2nd has a 14.5 avg). Like the Knicks, their top rebounder avgs 10/game – 2nd best only 4.1 (unlike the Knicks with 8.1)
And yet the Phoenix Suns have a 9-14 win-loss record (5-6 home, 4-8 road) similar to New York’s 9-15 (5-7 home, 4-8 road). Both are 3rd in their respective divisions.
The Suns avg 20 asts and NY 19 per. So you can’t use guard play as an excuse. And we have an idea where you stand when it comes to Steve Nash and other pgs about making his teammates better.
Those are the facts. No dumb shit.
A washed out old Nash with Gortat as his next best player. They’d be more than happy to have Amare and his subpar numbers.
melos not a champion, never will be
give lin some minutes… see what happens, it can’t get any worse!
reports of seattle trying to build an arena to bring back the NBA now….better late than never! any chance for some backsies action on kd and crew instead of the kings?! fk. northwest was robbed. as much as the blazers are cool, portland is just too far from vancity to catch games
did u see rondo drop pietrus with a pass… pretty funny. gotta be expecting that one tho
[www.youtube.com]
@Bieb dude you missed my point entirely. I said the blame should rest squarely on BOTH Melo and STAT. Melo for jacking and not being an adequate leader on the floor and STAT for plain disappearing.
Amare has career averages of a shade under 22ppg/9rebs. which means thats the least production expected of him. And thus he (and Melo) shud be criticized. Not defended like you’ve been doing. Thats all im tryin to say.
Tough loss for the Lakers but should we dare start hoping that Bynum has finally arrived? AB makin a lot of people (myself included) look dumb for calling for his ass to get shipped out. The way he’s playing, him and Gasol for D12 would be crazy.
@Franchise – haha, no I was being genuine. I’ve noticed all of the negative comments, but I think the pop culture references are a step in the right direction.
Davis and Jones went HAM yesterday. Davis is a freak and should be player of the year.
I know it’s tempting, but it’s not worth responding to the guy. He’ll never admit that he’s being an idiot. I’m not even sure he understood any of the arguments for why Griffin should be left off. He just keeps screaming about how obvious it is that Griffin does belong, which exemplifies why it’s not worth arguing with him.
The Knicks are hardly worth talking about anymore. Seems like pretty much everyone rational agrees what the problems are.
If you’re surprised the K-Love is a dirty player, you’re forgetting who was on the coaching staff teaching him to be that way.
Bill Laimbeer anyone??
Sheesh. He’ll be the leagues No. 1 villian in no time.