Jeremy Lin Saves New York; Kyrie Irving Is The Truth

#Kyrie Irving #Oklahoma City Thunder #Philadelphia 76ers #Portland Trail Blazers #San Antonio Spurs #New York Knicks #Dwight Howard #Derrick Rose #Cleveland Cavaliers #Blake Griffin
02.05.12 7 years ago 78 Comments
Forget Steve Nash and Baron Davis. Jeremy Lin is taking over NYC. The Knicks survived New Jersey 99-92, and it was their popular bench warmer who had the city juiced. Deron Williams (21 points, 11 assists), the former best point guard in the world, was getting worked over by Lin (25 points, five rebounds, seven assists) down the stretch. Jumpers. Pick-n-rolls Everything was out of wack for New York. Carmelo (3-for-15) couldn’t make a shot, and Amar’e Stoudemire wasn’t much better, but Lin was pulling out reverses, and after a three-point play, Tyson Chandler was doing the Brandy Reed celebration from back in the day … The Sixers turned in another one of those weird box scores they’ve become famous for in their 11-point win over the Hawks. Six players scored in double figures for Philly, with four of them (the only guys who got in who weren’t starting) coming off the bench … “Kevin Love has really gotten it going since he stepped on Luis Scola‘s face…” Huh? We missed part of Minnesota’s win over Houston, but we DID hear that. Apparently the refs missed it too. But Scola being a good soldier didn’t wild out like Nicky in Casino, and a confrontation was avoided. Surprising, because they nearly came to blows the last time these teams met. But it fired Love up. He went for 25 and 18 in the win. Dirty? Like drug money … We’ve given up trying to figure out the Magic. A week ago they couldn’t make a shot. Now, after a night of being shut out of hotels in Indy because of some football game, Orlando came into Indiana and followed Dwight Howard (27 points) to a four-point win over the Pacers … Derrick Rose dominated his matchup with Brandon Jennings (eight points, five assists) in the Bulls’ 113-90 win, going for 26 points and 13 dimes … In the matchup that nobody cared about, Greg Monroe (24 points, 16 rebounds) laid down the gauntlet in Detroit’s two-point win over the Hornets … The Lakers didn’t get into Utah until four in the morning before their 96-87 loss to the Jazz, and it showed. Kobe Bryant, Andrew Bynum and Pau Gasol combined for 71 of the team’s points, and while you can chalk that up not to rest but rather to “the rest of this team sucks,” what you can say was that Utah’s bench destroyed the Lakers. Earl Watson (11 helpers) was a difference on one leg, C.J. Miles caught an arena-shaking oop and three forwards off the pine scored in double figures (Josh Howard, Derrick Favors and Enes Kanter). The close game unraveled in the fourth with Mike Brown getting tossed and the Lakers running out of fumes … The Nuggets could’ve at least attempted to check Nicolas Batum. Instead, they let him score 33 points and stroke nine triples off the bench in Portland’s easy 117-97 win. The Blazers closed the door in the third when they turned to Gerald Wallace as their de-facto point. Wallace went coast-to-coast on two straight possessions, first finding Aldridge (29 points) for a dunk and then Batum for a three to drive the knife into Denver’s chest … The Blazer fans also got it right by booing the swag out of Rudy Fernandez. He proceeded to brick nearly every J he took … Keep reading to hear about Kyrie Irving hitting another huge shot …

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Oklahoma City Thunder#Philadelphia 76ers#Portland Trail Blazers#San Antonio Spurs#New York Knicks#Dwight Howard#Derrick Rose#Cleveland Cavaliers#Blake Griffin
TAGSANDERSON VAREJAOANTHONY DAVISBLAKE GRIFFINBRANDON JENNINGSCHARLOTTE BOBCATSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSdallas mavericksDEANDRE JORDANDERON WILLIAMSDERRICK ROSEDETROIT PISTONSDIRK NOWITZKIDWIGHT HOWARDGREG MONROEINDIANA PACERSjeremy linJimmy DykesKEVIN LOVEKYRIE IRVINGLOS ANGELES LAKERSLuis ScolaNEW JERSEY NETSNEW ORLEANS HORNETSNEW YORK KNICKSNICOLAS BATUMOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERORLANDO MAGICPHILADELPHIA 76ERSPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSREGGIE EVANSsan antonio spursSmackSOUTH CAROLINATONY PARKERUNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKYUTAH JAZZ

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP