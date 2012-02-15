Jeremy Lin’s Game Winning Three Against the Toronto Raptors

#Video #New York Knicks
02.14.12 6 years ago 21 Comments

WE ARE ALL WITNESSES. After what happened in tonight’s Knicks/Raptors game, I think we have officially crossed over from “Jeremy Lin has an amazing to story” squarely into “Jeremy Lin has clearly sold his soul to the devil” territory.

Not only did this guy carve up Toronto tonight with 27 and 11 assists, but he also calmly and coolly put the winning three in Jose Calderon‘s face with .5 seconds to go in the game:

Besides Lin’s ridiculous, almost creepy self-confidence, you have to love his teammates’ reactions. Steve Novak is just jumping up and down because he doesn’t know what do other than that and repeatedly shouting, “Are you sh*tting me?!”

