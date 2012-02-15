Jeremy Lin’s Game Winning Three Against the Toronto Raptors

WE ARE ALL WITNESSES. After what happened in tonight’s Knicks/Raptors game, I think we have officially crossed over from “Jeremy Lin has an amazing to story” squarely into “Jeremy Lin has clearly sold his soul to the devil” territory.
Not only did this guy carve up Toronto tonight with 27 and 11 assists, but he also calmly and coolly put the winning three in Jose Calderon‘s face with .5 seconds to go in the game:
Besides Lin’s ridiculous, almost creepy self-confidence, you have to love his teammates’ reactions. Steve Novak is just jumping up and down because he doesn’t know what do other than that and repeatedly shouting, “Are you sh*tting me?!”
That ish craY!
this doesnt make any sense.
this was ridiculous
Swag.
ALL Lin!!!!
Where’s the defense?
Simply unreal! Now he just nods after hitting the game-winning three. If this was 5 games ago, he would’ve been jumping up and down with a smile on his face. Gotta love that. Who cares if he had 8 TOs or can’t go left. Doesn’t really matter right now.
@JAY
If you’re reading this, I hope you had front row seats for this one lol.
let’s see if mayweather has something to say now
As a Raptors fan I woke up early to watch this game. It was crazy, the whole game I just had that feeling of “this is going to end badly….” even though the raps were winning. Sold his soul to devil may be right, just ridiculous
His teammates don’t care about the TOs and they are winning games.
Melo and him will have a very tough time coexisting though
You hear that “Woooooooosh” after that 3 went in? That was Melo, getting his ticket punched out of new york ASAP…
Brick till we pick, TDot’s new motto (as another poster was saying).
Linvincible..:D
Simply Lincredible… I mean incredible for the Lin… wait i meant win…
Greatest moment of my life on that shot
What made it better was the fans reaction to the shot that made the raptors lose.
east allstar starter for the next 10 years
David Stern should make 1 spot available in sophomere team
That wasn’t Toronto Raptor fans’ reactions…that was Lin fans’ reactions. And it will happen to your favorite team’s arena (granted the area has a huge Chinese population) when the Knicks visit you as well.
Lin commits 8 turn overs…plenty of airball missed lay-ups, and missed a few free throws but hell, if you make a game winner all is forgotten! Against the Raptors, rated 17 defensively.
My Toronto Raptors suck and will always suck.
Of course if you hit a game winner like that everything HAS to be forgotten.
People saying he can’t exist with Melo, I’m not convinced yet. Anthony played well with Billups.
I mean, I know it was against Calderon (and the RAPTORS) n all, but still, noteworthy that J-Lin still had the cajones to pull the trigger and air out the place. Good stuff
I watched this game live and in the 4th, I knew it was going to end badly for the Raps.. You could tell from the jump that Calderon (who had a good game) wanted to go at Lin! But Coach shoulda put a different defender on Shao-Lin!
This kid has that NY Swag already.. and yes, his confidence in big moments it off that charts which I noticed a few games ago at MSG in this 3rd game.
buckets! very reminiscent of hs dagger.
btw, what is taylor king up to?