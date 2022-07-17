One of the best things about seeing young players come into the league is seeing them get to compete against idols they watched growing up, but the confidence of youngsters can sometimes lead them to making headlines when it comes time to talk about aging legends.

This year’s rookie class has already had a couple of these moments, first from Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin saying LeBron James is going to have to “show me he’s better than me,” which will undoubtedly pop back up the first time Indiana faces L.A. this season. The latest came from Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan, who didn’t play in Summer League after working his way back from health and safety protocols, but was in Vegas for practices and to have some rookie media fun.

The one that caught everyone’s attention was he and Malaki Branham playing a guessing game with sticky notes, and when Sochan put up “triple-double,” Branham understandably said “Russell Westbrook get ’em a lot.” Sochan, unfortunately, had his mind jump elsewhere and rather hysterically said “bricks,” which led to an incredible response from Branham who could immediately sense this was going to go viral.

Clue: “Russell Westbrook gets them a lot” Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan: “BRICKS” 😬

Sure enough it did, and the rookie out of Baylor took to Twitter to say he was just playing a game and blurted out the wrong thing, bringing receipts of his love for Russ, noting his dog is named Russell and posting a photo of him wearing a Westbrook jersey as a kid, insisting he wasn’t trying to be disrespectful.

Been one idol since I started watching the NBA and my dog is called Russell 😂 pic.twitter.com/OwGyNJu8Yu — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) July 17, 2022

It certainly seems like an innocent (yet, hysterical) mistake from Sochan, but while he might not’ve meant to create bulletin board material for the first Spurs-Lakers game, it seems likely that he did.