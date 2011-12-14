Updated: Jersey Numbers For The NBA’s Incoming Rookies

Choosing a number is something very special in the NBA , and oftentimes very challenging depending on what team you land with. Having to navigate the current roster and that franchise’s retired jerseys, you might not get to sport the number you’ve been wearing since high school. With that, check out all the numbers that the NBA’s incoming rookies will be wearing this season:

1. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland – No. 2

2. Derrick Williams, Minnesota – No. 7

3. Enes Kanter, Utah – No. 0

4. Tristan Thompson, Cleveland – No. 13

5. Jonas Valanciunas, Toronto – N/A

6. Jan Vesely, Washington – No. 24

7. Bismack Biyombo, Charlotte – TBA

8. Brandon Knight, Detroit – No. 7

9. Kemba Walker, Charlotte – No. 1

10. Jimmer Fredette, Sacramento – No. 7

11. Klay Thompson, Golden State – No. 11

12. Alec Burks, Utah – No. 10

13. Markieff Morris, Phoenix – No. 11

14. Marcus Morris, Houston – No. 2

15. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio – No. 2

16. Nikola Vucevic, Philadelphia – No. 8

17. Iman Shumpert, New York – No. 21

18. Chris Singleton, Washington – No. 31

19. Tobias Harris, Milwaukee – No. 15

20. Donatas Motiejunas, Houston – No. 20

21. Nolan Smith, Portland – No. 4

22. Kenneth Faried, Denver – No. 35

23. Nikola Mirotic, Chicago – N/A

24. Reggie Jackson, Oklahoma City – No. 15

25. Marshon Brooks, New Jersey – No. 9

26. Jordan Hamilton, Denver – No. 1

27. JaJuan Johnson, Boston – No. 12

28. Norris Cole, Miami – No. 30

29. Cory Joseph, San Antonio – No. 5

30. Jimmy Butler, Chicago – No. 21