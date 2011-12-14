1. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland – No. 2
2. Derrick Williams, Minnesota – No. 7
3. Enes Kanter, Utah – No. 0
4. Tristan Thompson, Cleveland – No. 13
5. Jonas Valanciunas, Toronto – N/A
6. Jan Vesely, Washington – No. 24
7. Bismack Biyombo, Charlotte – TBA
8. Brandon Knight, Detroit – No. 7
9. Kemba Walker, Charlotte – No. 1
10. Jimmer Fredette, Sacramento – No. 7
11. Klay Thompson, Golden State – No. 11
12. Alec Burks, Utah – No. 10
13. Markieff Morris, Phoenix – No. 11
14. Marcus Morris, Houston – No. 2
15. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio – No. 2
16. Nikola Vucevic, Philadelphia – No. 8
17. Iman Shumpert, New York – No. 21
18. Chris Singleton, Washington – No. 31
19. Tobias Harris, Milwaukee – No. 15
20. Donatas Motiejunas, Houston – No. 20
21. Nolan Smith, Portland – No. 4
22. Kenneth Faried, Denver – No. 35
23. Nikola Mirotic, Chicago – N/A
24. Reggie Jackson, Oklahoma City – No. 15
25. Marshon Brooks, New Jersey – No. 9
26. Jordan Hamilton, Denver – No. 1
27. JaJuan Johnson, Boston – No. 12
28. Norris Cole, Miami – No. 30
29. Cory Joseph, San Antonio – No. 5
30. Jimmy Butler, Chicago – No. 21
Updated: Jersey Numbers For The NBA’s Incoming Rookies
Norris Cole will be #30.
they introduced him today.
Thanks!
Tanguy Ngombo will be 26
….going on 27
I would love to have the Isaiah Thomas #22 Kings jersey. He represents for us little guys and he’s the ultimate underdog because he was picked dead last in the draft. Maybe he’ll make the name Isiah Thomas look good again. Even the Bible says there’s no shame in being last. “The last shall be first and the first shall be last”-Matt 20:16
I hope this scripture proves true with Zeke 2.0
#3 delivers.
So Knight is snatching Ben Gordon’s number? WOW
@bobby stew
Nah, BG already put in to change his jersey to No. 8.
Markieff will wear 11
Nolan Smith will wear 4
Tobias Harris wil wear 19
@ Yossi
Nah, Markieff hasn’t decided yet. He was just shot in a No. 11 jersey because it’s the 2011 Draft. And as for Tobias, he and Jon Leuer were shot in jerseys with their selection number. No confirmation as to what number they’ll be wearing yet either.
How is Selby wearing 13? Xavier Henry already has it.
of course kemba would be number 1. i really hope he turns out a good pro career. go BRONX.
@ Yossi
My bad. That was meant to be for Benson.
why would kyrie rock 15??
Kyrie should have picked #23
Tobias Harris will wear 15, Leuer 30
