The Season of Nantz is upon us. Sports fans are in the midst of that magical stretch of the year where March Madness is followed up by the Masters and many of the biggest moments for a full month are backed by the dulcet tones of Jim Nantz.

Nantz has been the voice of CBS’ top broadcasts in college basketball and golf for nearly 30 years now, taking over Masters broadcasts in 1989 and being the voice of the Final Four on television since 1991. His longtime partner for games was Billy Packer — with whom Nantz got a chance to reunite for breakfast while in Charlotte for the first round of the NCAA Tournament this year — before being joined by Clark Kellogg. He’s now in a three-man booth with Bill Raftery and Turner analyst Grant Hill next to him and Tracy Wolfson on sidelines.

For Nantz, getting to work with Raftery again evokes memories of his start as a broadcaster in the NCAA Tournament. The two were paired together for Nantz’s first tournament in 1986 for opening round games and later in the studio when he was just 26 years old. As Nantz jokes now, at the time he thought Raftery was “this really old, seasoned broadcaster who must be close to retirement.” Thirty-three years later, they continue to share a booth as they prepare for the Final Four in San Antonio, which will be broadcast on TBS rather than CBS for the second time.

“It’s amazing to think 30 some odd years later now, we’re partners again,” Nantz says of Raftery. “By the way, in that gap in between that we had the friendship was always there. He’s always been a buddy of mine, and it’s fantastic. This is the fourth year, though, of the reunion. It’s just wonderful to be back together.”